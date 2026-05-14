'Can't Stay Silent': Justice Swarana Sharma Warns Of Contempt Action After 'Vilifying' Posts Amid Kejriwal Hearing Row

The Delhi High Court on Thursday indicated that contempt proceedings may be initiated against certain individuals and respondents in the Delhi excise policy case after “extremely defamatory and vilifying” online content was allegedly circulated against Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.

The remarks came shortly before the court was scheduled to hear the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) plea challenging the discharge of all accused in the alleged Delhi excise policy corruption case, including former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia.

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Addressing Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, Justice Sharma said she had planned to appoint senior advocates as amicus curiae for Kejriwal, Sisodia and AAP leader Durgesh Pathak, who have chosen to boycott proceedings before her.

However, she said defamatory material circulated online had compelled her to consider contempt action.

“Extremely defamatory and vilifying content is posted against me by some respondents…. I have decided to take contempt action…. I cannot stay silent,” the judge observed, adding that a detailed order would follow later in the day.

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The controversy comes amid escalating tensions after Justice Sharma declined requests from Kejriwal and Sisodia seeking her recusal from the matter over alleged apprehensions of bias. Following the rejection of those pleas last week, both leaders informed the court they would boycott further proceedings before her.

The case relates to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy introduced in 2021, which was later withdrawn after allegations of irregularities surfaced.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena subsequently recommended a CBI probe. Both the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate have alleged that the policy extended undue benefits to private liquor players at the cost of public revenue.

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