Mandatory Rs 7,000 GPS Smartwatch For Indian Haj Pilgrims Malfunction

A mandatory GPS-enabled smartwatch, issued for Indian Haj pilgrims this year, has found itself in the middle of a controversy after reports emerged that the devices are malfunctioning. The watches were issued to over 1.2 lakh Haj pilgrims.

The Haj Committee of India deducted around Rs 7,000 per pilgrim for the “Haj Suvidha Smartwatch.” It was supplied by Delhi-based Sekyo Innovations. They cited safety and tracking needs as the reason for this measure.

ALSO READ: Hajj 2026: Rs 5-Lakh Fine, 10-Year Ban For Permit Violators, Saudi Govt Confirms

Several pilgrims, though, claimed that the watches do not function. They said that the smartwatches fail to switch on, lose charge quickly and do not provide effective tracking, according to a report by the Times of India.

The issue gained attention after a sudden Rs 10,000 airfare hike in late April intensified scrutiny over Haj-related expenses.

Cost Comes Under Scrutiny:

According to the report, the Committee deducted Rs 7,000 from each pilgrim's Haj deposit for the smartwatch. The amount formed part of the standard Haj package, which also covers accommodation, meals and transport. More than 1.2 lakh devices were procured through a fast-tracked tender process and supplied by Sekyo Innovations.

The move has triggered criticism as many pilgrims are already facing Haj expenses exceeding Rs 4 lakh per person. Now, after facing a sudden Rs 10,000 airfare hike announced in late April, the watch has become a flashpoint.

"They told us the watch would be activated in Saudi Arabia, but most people don't know how to operate it."... Around 70% haven't even been able to switch it on because some update or the other is required," Usman Ansari, a pilgrim from Old Delhi, told TOI.

Sekyo Innovations, which supplied the GPS-enabled smartwatches, follows a hybrid model. It designs and assembling the devices in India while importing key components such as GPS modules, sensors, and chipsets from Hong Kong, China, and Canada.

ALSO READ: Haj 2026: Saudi Arabia Sets Deadline For Pre-Pilgrimage Vaccination

According to members of the Delhi State Haj Committee, the smartwatch was added alongside routine travel items like passport stickers, luggage tags, boarding passes, and ID cards. The initiative was introduced as a safety measure as managing crowds can be challenging during Haj, which is expected to attract nearly 1.9 million pilgrims this year.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.