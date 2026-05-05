Hajj 2026: Rs 5-Lakh Fine, 10-Year Ban For Permit Violators, Saudi Govt Confirms

Saudi authorities have announced stringent measures ahead of Hajj 2026, cautioning that individuals performing the pilgrimage without a valid permit will face severe penalties, including hefty fines, deportation, and a ban of up to 10 years from re-entering the Kingdom.

The government reiterated that securing an official Hajj permit is mandatory to ensure a safe and authorised pilgrimage, urging all prospective pilgrims to register only through designated official channels.

According to the Ministry of Interior, expatriates found violating permit regulations will be fined up to Rs 5 lakh, deported, and barred from entering Saudi Arabia for a decade.

The ministry emphasised that obtaining a valid Hajj permit is a fundamental requirement for performing the pilgrimage, as reported by SPA, and called on pilgrims to strictly adhere to regulations for the 1447 AH Hajj season.

Authorities also urged public cooperation in maintaining safety and order, warning that violations will invite legal action.

Citizens and residents have been encouraged to report offenders via 911 in Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, and 999 in other parts of the Kingdom.

The overall Hajj 2026 season officially began in mid-April with lakhs of Muslims from across the globe visiting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Haj pilgrimage.

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