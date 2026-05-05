Raymond Realty Q4 Results: Net Profit Rockets; Dividend Declared — Check Record Date

Raymond Realty Ltd.'s net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26 soared exponentially year-on-year, as per an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The company posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 161 crore, up sharply from Rs 2.4 crore in the year-ago period. Raymond Realty's revenue from operations also grew from 117.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year to Rs 1156.7 crore in the quarter under review.

Raymond Realty has also declared a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

The record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders has been set as July 14, 2026. The dividend if approved at the AGM of the company will be paid on or after the same date.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation rose to 234.3 crore from Rs 14.5 crore year-on-year, and margin expanded to 20.3% from 12.4%.

Raymond Realty Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit at Rs 161 crore versus Rs 2.4 crore.

Revenue at Rs 1156.7 crore versus Rs 117.1 crore.

Ebitda at Rs 234.3 crore versus Rs 14.5 crore.

Margin at 20.3% versus 12.4%.

To pay dividend of Rs 2 per share.

Raymond Realty Share Price

Raymond Realty's stock ended 1.6% higher at Rs 475.35 apiece on the NSE on Tuesday. This compared to a 0.36% decline in the Nifty index.

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