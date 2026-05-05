TCS Announces Record Date For Final Dividend Of Rs 31 — Check Payout Details

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has set record date for its final dividend of Rs 31 as May 25, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday. In addition the dividend will be paid on June 12.

​The payout brings the total dividend distributed for the fiscal year to Rs 110 per share. Analysts had largely anticipated a final declaration of about Rs 40 per share to align with Bloomberg-tracked full-year projections of Rs 120 per share, meaning the final dividend is lower than analyst estimates.

​Prior to this announcement, TCS had already disbursed dividends totaling Rs 79 per share in FY26. That figure was buoyed by a stronger-than-expected third-quarter distribution of Rs 57 per share, which included a special dividend.

The Mumbai-based IT services giant had announced the dividend payout alongside its Q4 earnings, which highlighted a 29% sequential rise in net profit of Rs 13,720 crore and revenue of Rs 70,698 crore, reflecting a year-over-year growth of 5.5%.

Earnings before interest and taxes rose 6% to Rs 17,870 crore, up 6% from Rs 16,889 crore in Q3, FY26. Whereas EBIT margin stood at 25.3%, compared to 25.2% in the third quarter.

The IT behemoth TVC performance was among the highest TCV ever; with 3 mega deals for the quarter and 5 mega deals for the year, it highlighted in its press release. TVC stood at $40.7 billion for FY26 and at $12 billion for the quarter under review.

ALSO READ: TCS Q4 Results: Profit Soars 29%; Revenue Beats Estimates

Commenting on the performance, K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said “We are pleased to report the third consecutive quarter of sequential growth, supported by three mega deals and a $12 billion TCV, underscoring the strength of our five pillar strategy and our AI led positioning across services."

He added that it was equally encouraging too see that the growth momentum was broad based across major markets and most industries.

"While the macro-economic headwinds continue, we see sustained customer conviction in technology investments, which positions us well for the opportunities ahead," the CEO underlined.

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