Bombay HC Disposes Off Dhurandhar Defamation Case After Santosh Kumar Apologises For 'Copy' Claims

The legal dispute surrounding Aditya Dhar's film Dhurandhar: The Revenge has come to a temporary close, with the Bombay High Court disposing of a defamation suit after filmmaker Santosh Kumar issued an apology for his public statements.

How Did Plagiarism Controversy Begin?

The controversy began in March 2026, when Santosh Kumar alleged that Dhar had “copied” the plot of Dhurandhar 2 from his own script titled D-Saheb, which he claimed was registered with the Screenwriters Association (SWA) in 2023. Kumar had made these claims during a press conference, prompting Dhar to move the Bombay High Court, stating that such allegations were defamatory and damaging to his reputation.

Court Accepts Apology, Case Disposed

According to Live Law, a single-judge bench led by Justice Arif Doctor closed the case after Kumar tendered an apology.

The court order noted, “Mr Bhura, the counsel appearing on behalf of Santosh Kumar (who is present in Court) has tendered an apology for the statements made in the press meeting held on March 30, 2026. Dr Saraf, the Senior Counsel appearing on behalf of Aditya Dhar submits that, in light of the apology tendered, his client does not wish to precipitate the Suit for damages. He accepts the said apology and submits that the Suit can now be accordingly disposed of. In light of this, nothing further survives in the suit and the same is accordingly disposed of.”

This effectively ends the defamation proceedings, with Dhar choosing not to pursue damages following the apology.

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Legal Options Still Open

However, the court made it clear that Kumar still has the right to take legal action regarding his original claim of script ownership. The order stated that if Kumar wishes to pursue the matter separately, he is free to initiate appropriate proceedings, and the current ruling will not affect such claims.

From Standoff To Settlement

Earlier hearings had seen the court advise both parties to resolve the matter amicably and avoid escalating the dispute further. Kumar had initially resisted issuing a formal apology, but later agreed, leading to the settlement.

While the legal dispute has been resolved for now, the question of script ownership may still see further developments in court.

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