Barcelona Vs Real Madrid Live Screening: Where To Watch In India? Check Ticket, Booking Details

Football's greatest rivalry is set to light up screens across India. FC Barcelona take on Real Madrid in another blockbuster El Clásico clash this Saturday. Several venues across Delhi and Mumbai are hosting special live screening events featuring giant screens, fan zones, food, music and match-day experiences. Here's everything you need to know to catch the high-voltage showdown live in India.

Date And Time:

The screening will take place on Sunday night, May 11, 2026, at 12:30 am live in cinemas across India. The match will be broadcast live in 30 theatres across 14 cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Goa, Pune, Kochi and Kolkata.

ALSO READ: Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes Wins FWA Footballer Of The Year Award — Check Past 10 Winners

Ticket Prices:

Tickets starting at Rs 199 are available on the PVR INOX app and website, as well as BookMyShow. However, final prices vary by city and seat type. Recliners and Gold Class tickets typically cost between RS 600 and Rs 1,200, depending on the theatre's luxury tier. You can book your tickets here.

https://in.bookmyshow.com/movies/mumbai/la-liga-el-clasico-barcelona-vs-real-madrid/ET00498343

El Clásico has higher stakes this year. La Liga leaders Barcelona sit on 88 points and could clinch the title against Real Madrid. Second-placed Madrid, with 77 points, will be determined to deny them that moment and stay in the title race. The match will feature global stars like Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, Raphinha, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and Robert Lewandowski.

Gautam Dutta, PVR INOX Limited's chief executive officer - revenue and Operations, said, “We are excited to partner with FanCode to bring El Clasico live to our cinemas across India. Football and entertainment are two powerful passions that unite audiences, and this association gives fans an opportunity to experience one of the world's most iconic sporting rivalries together on the big screen."

He added, "Globally, El Clasico commands an unmatched fan following, and we believe there is a growing appetite among Indian audiences to watch marquee football events in a shared, larger-than-life setting.”

ALSO READ | Why Has The 'Mbappe Out' Petition Gone Viral? The Controversy Around Real Madrid Star Explained

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid match will be played at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain. While there's no telecast in the country, fans can watch the match on the FanCode app and website in India.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.