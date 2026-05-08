Why Has The 'Mbappe Out' Petition Gone Viral? The Controversy Around Real Madrid Star Explained

An online petition calling for Kylian Mbappe to be removed from Real Madrid's squad has gone viral, drawing millions of signatures and triggering intense debate across social media.

The petition, titled “Mbappe Out”, has reportedly collected more than 33 million signatures which has surpassed the initial target of 2,00,000. Although the exact date of its creation is unclear, it began gaining widespread attention earlier this week.

The campaign urges supporters to voice their frustration with the French forward, featuring the slogan: “Madridistas, make your voice heard. If you believe change is needed, don't stay silent – sign this petition and stand for what you think is best for the club's future.”

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A large image of a smiling Mbappe marked with the word “Fuera”, meaning “out” in Spanish, appears prominently on the website.

The 2018 World Cup-winning star is facing the backlash despite Mbappe being Real Madrid's leading scorer this season. Much of the criticism stems from reports and images circulating online that appeared to show the 27-year-old spending time on a yacht in Sardinia with actress Ester Exposito while recovering from a thigh injury.

Fans questioned the timing of the trip, particularly with uncertainty surrounding Mbappe's availability for Sunday's El Clasico against Barcelona. Real Madrid have yet to confirm whether the forward will be fit for the crucial clash.

The online reaction intensified after the images spread on social media, with some users criticising Mbappe's perceived lack of commitment during his rehabilitation period. Exposito later disabled comments on her recent Instagram posts following the backlash, although users continued posting messages on older uploads.

However, the legitimacy of the petition's numbers remains unclear. The website reportedly does not require users to provide email addresses or personal information before signing, making it impossible to verify whether all signatures are genuine or unique.

Although the legitimacy of the petition can be questioned, the response it has garnered cannot be denied. Many have pointed that 33 million signatures would represent nearly half the population of France and exceed the populations of several countries set to participate in the FIFA World Cup.

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Despite the online outrage, the petition is unlikely to have any practical effect. Mbappe remains under contract with Real Madrid until June 2029 after joining the club from Paris Saint-Germain two seasons ago.

The forward was also seen training with the squad in photos shared by the club on Wednesday, suggesting his recovery process is continuing as planned.

Head coach Alvaro Arbeloa dismissed the controversy when asked about the situation following Madrid's victory over Espanyol.

“All planning with injured players is supervised by the medical staff,” Arbeloa said.

“In his free time, Mbappe can do whatever he considers appropriate, like any other player.”

Real Madrid have not indicated that the player's trip affected his rehabilitation, and the club continues to monitor his fitness ahead of the weekend showdown against Barcelona.

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