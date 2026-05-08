Hyundai Motor Declares Final Dividend: Higher Than Estimates? Check Payout Details

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has declared a final dividend of Rs 21 per share, subjected to approval from shareholders, as per an exchange filing on Friday.

The dividend amount fell a bit short of bloomberg analysts' consensus estimate of Rs 23.8, but matched last fiscal's dividend payout.

Hyundai Motors net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26 declined 22.2% year-on-year to Rs 1,256 crore from Rs 1,614 crore in FY25. On the other hand, revenue from operations rose 5.4% Rs 18,916 crore from Rs 17,940 crore in the year-ago period.

Even as a strong appetite for SUVs and high-value models lifted the revenue, the growth failed to trickle down to the bottom line. Hyundai reported a 370-basis-point drop in EBITDA margins-down to 10.4% from 14.1% last year, which reflected the cooling of the post-pandemic seller's market.

The miss against street estimates was relatively narrow on profit but wider on operating income (EBITDA), suggesting that higher marketing spends and discount structures likely played a role in defending market share during the quarter. Hyundai's Q4 results signal a shift in the Indian auto landscape.

Hyundai Motor Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit falls 22.2% at Rs 1,256 crore versus Rs 1,614 crore.

Revenue rises 5.4% At `18,916 crore versus Rs 17,940 crore.

Ebitda falls 22.4% at Rs 1,966 crore versus Rs 2,532 crore.

Margin at 10.4% versus 14.1%.

To Pay Final Dividend Of Rs 21 per share.

Hyundai Motor Share Price

Hyundai Motor's stock settled 0.93% higher at Rs 1,852 apiece on the NSE on Friday. This compared to a 0.62% decline in the Nifty index. The stock has fallen over 19% year-to-date and 7% in the last 12 months.

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