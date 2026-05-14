Grand Theft Auto VI: GTA 6 May Finally Be Opening Pre-Orders Soon; Here's What We Know So Far

The excitement around Grand Theft Auto VI has gone up once again after a fresh leak hinted that pre-orders for the game could begin next week.

According to a report by Insider Gaming, an alleged email linked to retailer Best Buy mentioned May 18 as a possible date for GTA 6 pre-orders. While the report said the email is still being verified, screenshots and videos of the message have already gone viral online.

So far, neither Rockstar Games nor Take-Two Interactive has officially confirmed the date. Still, the leak has created major buzz among fans who have been waiting for new updates on the game for months.

The timing of the leak has become a major talking point because many players have been worried about another possible delay for the game. If the reported date turns out to be accurate, it would suggest that Rockstar remains on track for the currently announced November 19 release window.

Fans Expect Trailer 3 Soon

The pre-order rumours have also sparked fresh rumours about a possible third trailer for GTA 6. Many fans believe Rockstar may release another trailer along with the official pre-order announcement.

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The studio has stayed mostly quiet since releasing Trailer 2, which crossed more than 160 million views on YouTube and became one of the most-watched gaming trailers in recent years.

Since then, Rockstar has shared very little about the game, which is why even small leaks quickly become major discussion points online.

What To Expect From GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto VI is expected to launch first on current-generation consoles, with a return to Vice City and two playable protagonists.

With speculation growing rapidly and excitement already at record levels, many believe Rockstar could soon break its silence with another major GTA 6 update in the coming days.

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