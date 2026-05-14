Dhurandhar 2 vs Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection: Ranveer, Akshay Films Slows Further — Check Earnings

As Dhurandhar: The Revenge enters its ninth week and Bhooth Bangla completes four weeks in theatres, both films are seeing the usual weekday dip while continuing their box office run.

Box Office Collection: Day 57 vs Day 28

Dhurandhar 2 collected around Rs 0.13 crore net on Day 57 across 362 shows, according to Sacnilk live estimates. The film had earned Rs 0.37 crore on Day 56, indicating a sharp weekday dip of nearly 65%.

In comparison, Bhooth Bangla collected around Rs 0.32 crore net on Day 28 from 1,878 shows. The horror-comedy had earned Rs 1.25 crore on Day 27, showing a drop of nearly 74% in collections.

Total Collection

Dhurandhar 2 continues its historic run at the box office with total India gross collections reaching approximately Rs 1,369.57 crore, while the India net collection now stands at nearly Rs 1,144.34 crore.

Meanwhile, Bhooth Bangla has earned around Rs 193.73 crore gross in India so far, with its India net collection touching nearly Rs 163.37 crore.

Weekly Collections

Dhurandhar 2 weekly collections:

Week 1: Rs 674.17 crore

Week 2: Rs 263.65 crore

Week 3: Rs 110.60 crore

Week 4: Rs 54.70 crore

Week 5: Rs 19.52 crore

Week 6: Rs 12.45 crore

Week 7: Rs 5.58 crore

Week 8: Rs 3.67 crore

Bhooth Bangla weekly collections:

Week 1: Rs 84.40 crore

Week 2: Rs 43.75 crore

Week 3: Rs 21.85 crore

Week 4: Rs 13.37 crore

ALSO READ: Inspector Avinash Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Recap — All You Need To Know About Randeep Hooda Crime Thriller

Occupancy Trends

On Day 57, Dhurandhar 2 recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of nearly 10.92% during morning shows. Ahmedabad and Bengaluru reported the highest occupancy at 18%, while Mumbai registered around 16%. NCR remained at nearly 11%, while Lucknow and Bhopal stayed low at around 7%.

For Bhooth Bangla, overall Hindi occupancy on Day 28 stood at approximately 5.08% during morning shows. NCR, Mumbai, Jaipur and Bengaluru recorded nearly 7% occupancy, while Ahmedabad and Chandigarh remained around 4%. Bhopal reported one of the weakest numbers at nearly 2%.

Box Office Comparison

Despite entering its ninth week, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues to dominate as one of the year's biggest blockbusters, while Bhooth Bangla is maintaining a respectable fourth-week run and emerging as a steady performer in the horror-comedy genre.

ALSO READ: Berlin Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Preview — All You Need To Know About Heist Thriller

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.