Vodafone Idea Fundraising: Aditya Birla Group Commits $500M Infusion

Aditya Birla Group has committed an equity infusion of $500 million or Rs 4,730 crore into Vodafone Idea via the issuance of warrants, as per the filing.

The telco said that the board approved issuance of fully convertible warrants of Rs. 4,730 crore ($500 million) to an Aditya Birla Group (promoter) entity on preferential basis; each warrant is convertible into one fully paid-up equity share.

The telecom firm will avail the issuance of upto 430 crore warrants for each equity share through the Aditya Birla Group arm Suryaja Investments Pte. Ltd., Singapore. This will be undertaken at an issue price of Rs 11 per warrant, aggregating up to Rs 4,730 Crore on a preferential basis.

The relevant date for determining the minimum price of the preferential issue was May 12, 2026. The firm will convene an an extra-ordinary general meeting on Thursday, June 11 2026, to seek approval of the shareholders for the aforementioned preferential Issue.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea Ltd.'s net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26 swung to a profit of Rs. 51,970 crore from a loss of Rs. 5,286 crore sequentially, according to an exchange filing on Saturday.

The Average Revenue Per User increased to Rs Rs. 190 from Rs. 175.

Vodafone Idea FY26 Highlights (Cons, QoQ)

Net Profit Of Rs. 51,970 crore Vs Loss Of Rs. 5,286 crore

Revenue Up 0.1% At Rs. 11,332 crore Vs Rs. 11,323 crore

Ebitda Up 1.5% At Rs. 4,889 crore Vs Rs. 4,817 crore

Ebitda Margin At 43.1% Vs 42.5% QoQ

Share price of Vodafone Idea Ltd., saw a 0.15% decrease to trade at Rs 12.95 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.19% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

ALSO READ: Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Vodafone Idea Swings To Profit, Revenue Rises; Delhivery Profit Down 0.3

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