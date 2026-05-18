Astral Q4 Results: Profit Up 19%; Revenue Rises; Declares Final Dividend

Astral Ltd. saw a 19% YoY (year-on-year) increase in net profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, as per its financial results, according to an exchange filing from the firm on Monday. The plastic piping company also declared a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share.

"The company will inform in due course, the date of annual general meeting and the date from which dividend will be paid or warrants thereof if any will be dispatched to the members," the filing stated.

The company's net profit was at Rs 213 crore compared to Rs 179 crore in the year-ago period. The firm's revenue was up 24% YoY to Rs 2,089 crore compared to Rs 1,681 crore in the preceding fiscal. The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) saw an uptick of 27% YoY to Rs 383 crore in comparison to Rs 302 crore in the previous financial year.

The company's Ebitda margin was at 18.3% from 18%.

Astral Q4 Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit Up 18.8% At Rs. 213 crore Vs Rs. 179 crore

Revenue Up 24.2% At Rs. 2,089 crore Vs Rs. 1,681 crore

Ebitda Up 26.8% At Rs. 383 crore Vs Rs. 302 crore

Ebitda Margin At 18.3% Vs 18%

The company also re-appointed Sandeep Engineer as the managing director of the company, with effect from April 1, 2027.

Share price of Astral, saw a 0.33% downturn to trade at Rs 1,545.70 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.03% uptick in the NSE Nifty 50.

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