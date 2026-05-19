Delhi Auto, Taxi Drivers On Strike From May 21: What Are They Demanding?

Taxi and auto unions representing commercial drivers in Delhi are preparing for a three-day protest strike from May 21 to May 23, pressing for a revision in taxi and auto-rickshaw fares amid rising fuel costs.

On Monday, the All India Motor Transport Congress submitted a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, outlining the transport operators' demands.

“Due to the continuously increasing prices of CNG, petrol and diesel, middle-class drivers are struggling to support their families. Therefore, in coordination with other organisations of Delhi, the 'Chaalak Shakti Union' has called for a Chakka Jam (strike) and appealed not to operate vehicles on May 21, 22 and 23,” said Anuj Kumar Rathore, vice-president of the Chaalak Shakti Union, according to a PTI report.

“If the government does not immediately increase taxi fares and issue a notification within one or two weeks, this movement will be intensified into a large-scale protest, for which the Delhi government solely would be responsible,” the union added.

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The union seeks policies to “stop the economic exploitation of taxi drivers.”

According to a statement issued by the Chaalak Shakti Union, the union moved the Delhi High Court last year, which reportedly instructed the authorities to address taxi drivers' grievances and revise fares accordingly, PTI reported. The union alleged that the Delhi government has since continued to delay the matter, claiming the proposal remains pending for approval from the Lieutenant Governor.

Transport unions further accused ride-hailing companies of increasing cab fares while drivers remained under severe economic pressure.

“Fares for city taxis have not been hiked in the Delhi-NCR region for the last 15 years. Meanwhile, the cost of CNG, petrol, diesel, et cetera, has increased manifold,” the letter read.

The issue was also raised last week by the Delhi Auto Rickshaw Union and the Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union, which submitted a letter to the chief minister demanding a fare hike.

In addition, the unions announced plans to hold a demonstration at the Delhi Secretariat on May 23.

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