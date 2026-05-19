Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Pays Tribute To Ex-LTTE Chief Prabhakaran On His Death Anniversary

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has paid tribute to LTTE founder Velupillai Prabhakaran on the occasion of Mullivaikkal Remembrance Day.

The event triggered fresh political controversy given that the organisation remains banned in India for its role in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Posting on X, Vijay wrote: "We will carry the memories of Mullivaikkal in our hearts! We will always stand in solidarity for the rights of our Tamil kin living across the seas!"

Mullivaikkal Remembrance Day is observed annually by Sri Lankan Tamils across the globe to remember the final phase of the Sri Lankan civil war in 2009. The day marks the events surrounding the killing of Velupillai Prabhakaran on May 18, 2009, which brought an end to the nearly three-decade-long conflict between the Sri Lankan government and the LTTE.

According to United Nations estimates, between 40,000 and 70,000 Tamil civilians were killed during the final stages of the war. Thousands were also reported injured or missing, turning Mullivaikkal into a symbol of wartime atrocities and civilian suffering.

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The LTTE remains banned in India for its involvement in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991. LTTE chief Velupillai Prabhakaran was named the prime accused in the case. Because of this history, any public tribute linked to Prabhakaran remains deeply politically sensitive in India.

Ruling parties in Tamil Nadu have traditionally avoided open displays of support for the LTTE founder. However, Vijay's minority government currently relies on the backing of the VCK, a political party well-known for its pro-LTTE stance.

Supporters of Vijay defended the TVK chief, arguing that his message was intended to honour the suffering of Sri Lankan Tamils affected during the civil war rather than glorify militancy.

During an address in Nagapattinam in September 2025, Vijay had explicitly referenced Prabhakaran's leadership, saying: "Our umbilical-cord kin, the Eelam Tamils, whether they are in Sri Lanka or anywhere else in the world, are suffering after losing a leader who showed them motherly affection. It is our duty to raise our voice for them."

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