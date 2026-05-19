Travel, Groceries, Deliveries: What Gets Costlier After Second Fuel Price Hike In A Week

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 90 paise per litre on Tuesday — the second increase in less than a week, coming just four days after the Rs 3-per-litre hike on Friday that ended a 49-month price freeze.

Together, the two hikes add up to nearly Rs 4 per litre in less than seven days.

But the pain is not going to stay at the fuel pump. Think of diesel as the circulatory system of the Indian economy — when it gets expensive, the cost bleeds into almost everything else.

Your Daily Commute

App-based delivery platforms and ride-hailing services operate on tight margins where fuel costs play a key role. While base fares may remain unchanged initially, surge pricing, convenience fees and delivery charges could gradually rise. App- based bike rides such as Rapido bike may be the worst hit as most of these operate on petrol.

For regular commuters taking two cab rides daily, even a Rs 10–15 increase per trip could raise monthly travel expenses by nearly Rs 600–900.

Vegetables and Fruits

This is where the impact is felt fastest and most visibly. Perishables like tomatoes, onions, potatoes, leafy greens, and fruits are transported over long distances, often overnight, in diesel-powered trucks.

Transporters revise freight charges almost immediately after a fuel hike. Mandis pass the increase to wholesalers, who pass it to retailers, who pass it to you. The more perishable the item, the faster the price revision — because no one in the chain wants to absorb the cost.

Milk and Dairy Products

Milk collection is one of the most fuel-intensive operations in the food sector. Cooperative and private dairies run hundreds of collection routes daily, picking up milk from villages and carrying it to processing plants. Diesel powers those routes.

Once at the plant, refrigeration and processing also consume energy. Butter, cheese, paneer, curd, and flavoured milk — all of these are downstream of that chain. Dairies typically absorb hikes for a week or two before announcing price revisions.

Flying

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) is not directly linked to retail petrol prices but moves broadly in sync with global crude and domestic energy trends.

Fuel has always been the primary cost driver in aviation, typically accounting for 30–40% of an Indian airline's total operating expenses.

The current global oil market volatility, combined with unfavourable currency fluctuations, has pushed ATF costs into crisis territory, leaving airlines virtually no room for operational flexibility or promotional pricing.

Industry experts say airlines may initially absorb some of the increased costs to protect demand, but prolonged volatility could push airfares upward, especially on high-traffic domestic routes and during peak travel seasons.

Food Delivery And Online Orders

Riders working with Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit and Zepto largely use petrol or CNG-powered two-wheelers for daily deliveries across cities.

Delivery fees could gradually rise as a result. Beyond the delivery fee itself, the cost of warehousing and last-mile logistics for e-commerce platforms also depends on diesel-powered vehicles. Higher diesel costs increase freight charges that are often passed through the supply chain, meaning the price of what is inside the package — not just shipping it — may creep upward.

ALSO READ: Delhi Taxi Drivers' Unions To Go On Three-Day Strike From May 21 Demanding Fare Hike

Grocery Bills And Daily Essentials

Large FMCG companies have already started flagging cost pressures. Products such as biscuits, snacks, instant noodles, edible oils, packaged foods and beverages rely heavily on transportation networks.

Since logistics account for a sizeable part of operating costs, higher diesel prices raise distribution expenses. Rather than announce outright price hikes, FMCG firms often resort to calibrated strategies — small price increases, reduced promotional offers, or grammage cuts, meaning smaller quantities at the same price.

Agriculture And Food Prices

Farmers rely heavily on diesel-powered tractors, irrigation pumps, and transport vehicles.

Higher fuel costs raise agricultural expenses, putting pressure on food prices down the line. The effect is not immediate but it is structural — when the cost of running a tractor or pumping groundwater goes up, the cost of producing rice, wheat, vegetables, and pulses eventually follows.

Experts warn that rural households could feel the impact more sharply if fuel prices remain elevated.

Manufacturing And Factory Goods

Factories use diesel for backup power generation and for inbound and outbound logistics.

Any manufactured product — from consumer electronics to clothing to pharmaceuticals — has freight baked into its price. A fuel hike nudges those prices upward, even if the revision takes a few billing cycles to appear.

Construction Costs

Diesel powers the machinery that builds India — excavators, cranes, concrete mixers, and the trucks that carry sand, bricks, and steel rods to construction sites.

A rise in diesel prices raises operating costs for contractors, who typically pass them into project timelines and material costs. This can quietly push up the cost of housing, infrastructure, and commercial real estate over months.

ALSO READ: How Are Fuel Prices Decided In India? We Explain

Power Backup And Generators

Millions of homes, hospitals, offices, and factories across India use diesel generators as backup power.

Every unit of electricity generated from a diesel genset now costs more. For small businesses — shops, clinics, cold storage units — that depend on generators during power cuts, this is a direct hit to operating margins that is difficult to absorb silently.

The Broader Price Spiral

Fuel price shocks in India have significant second-round inflationary effects through input costs in agriculture and manufacturing, with transport cost pass-through typically completing within two to three months — meaning the current hikes will be felt across household expenses, freight rates, and factory prices through July, August 2026.

What About CNG?

CNG prices have already increased by Rs 2 per kg in major cities, adding further pressure on auto-rickshaw and taxi operators. PNG domestic rates have also been revised upward in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad.

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