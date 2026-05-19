Delhi Taxi Drivers' Unions To Go On Three-Day Strike From May 21 Demanding Fare Hike

Commercial vehicle drivers' unions in Delhi are planning to go on a three-day strike from May 21 to 23, demanding a hike in taxi and auto fares in view of the increasing fuel prices. The All India Motor Transport Congress on Monday wrote to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, raising their demands.

"Due to the continuously increasing prices of CNG, petrol and diesel, middle-class drivers are struggling to support their families. Therefore, in coordination with other organisations of Delhi, the 'Chaalak Shakti Union' has called for a Chakka Jam (strike) and appealed not to operate vehicles on May 21, 22 and 23," said Anuj Kumar Rathore, vice-president of the Chaalak Shakti Union.

"If the government does not immediately increase taxi fares and issue a notification within one or two weeks, this movement will be intensified into a large-scale protest, for which the Delhi government solely would be responsible," the union added.

The drivers of commercial vehicles also stated that "strong policies be formulated to stop the economic exploitation of taxi drivers".

"The union had to approach the Delhi High Court last year, which clearly directed that the problems of taxi drivers should be resolved and the taxi fare should be increased. Despite this, the Delhi government continues to make excuses and delay this matter by saying that the file has been sent to the Lieutenant Governor for approval," the letter added.

The drivers also raised concerns about app-based cab companies, alleging that they are raising prices and "acting arbitrarily," while taxi drivers in Delhi are "becoming victims of economic exploitation and slavery-like conditions."

"Fares for city taxis have not been hiked in the Delhi-NCR region for the last 15 years. Meanwhile, the cost of CNG, petrol, diesel, et cetera, has increased manifold," the letter added.

Last week, the Delhi Auto Rickshaw Union and the Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union had also raised similar concerns in a letter to the chief minister, demanding a fare hike.

The unions said a protest will be held at the Delhi Secretariat as well on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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