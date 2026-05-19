IPL 2026: SRH, GT Through To Playoffs; Royals And Punjab Kings In Do-Or-Die Race

Ishan Kishan starred with a fluent 70 as Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in their 2026 Indian Premier League clash on Monday to seal a place in the playoffs alongside Gujarat Titans.

Chasing 181 for victory, SRH reached 181/5 in 19 overs with Kishan leading the charge through a blistering knock of 70 off 47 balls, studded with three fours and seven sixes. Heinrich Klaasen also played a crucial hand with a quickfire 47.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings posted 180/7 thanks to Dewald Brevis' knock of 44. The South African batter struck four sixes and two fours to make 44 off 27 balls while CSK also had vital contributions coming from Sanju Samson (27), Kartik Sharma (32) and Shivam Dube (26).

For SRH, skipper Pat Cummins was the pick of the bowlers with 4-0-28-3 while Sakib Hussain (2/34) also chipped in with vital blows.

Three teams have now qualified for the playoffs. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru were the first team to seal a spot in the playoffs.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Playoff Tickets To Go On Sale From May 20 — Check How And Where To Book

Fight between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings for the fourth playoff spot

The race for the fourth and final IPL playoff spot is set for a thrilling finish, with Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings locked in a tense battle for qualification.

Last season's runners-up Punjab Kings currently occupy fourth place with 13 points from 13 matches, while 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals sit close behind in fifth with 12 points from 12 games.

Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, have just one league match remaining against Lucknow Super Giants. A victory in that fixture would take PBKS to 15 points and put immense pressure on Rajasthan Royals.

Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan still have two matches left — against Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians. If Punjab beat LSG, Rajasthan will need to win both of their remaining games to finish on 16 points and secure a playoff berth.

However, the qualification scenario could take another dramatic twist. If both Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals lose all their remaining matches, the race for the final playoff spot could reopen for teams like Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, all of whom would still have an outside chance of sneaking into the top four.

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