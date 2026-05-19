Canara HSBC Life In Focus as Motilal Oswal Bets on Multi-Year Compounding Story — Check Target Price, Upside

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Motilal Oswal Report

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Ltd. offers a rare multi-year compounding opportunity anchored in a structurally improving banca engine, rising contributions from premiumized HSBC flows, and disciplined agency expansion.

Canara HSBC Life enters its listed journey at a point where both its distribution architecture and financial model are undergoing structural strengthening. The recent exemption of GST from life insurance has given a boost to the growth trajectory of the insurer.

The differentiated dual-bank partnership with mass scale from Canara Bank and premium affluence from HSBC creates a distribution backbone that only a few private life insurers possess.

The launch of the agency channel, while margin-dilutive in the near term, adds distribution resilience and long-term optionality.

With one of the most underpenetrated PSU-bank funnels and clear visibility on branch activation, product mix upgrades, and operating leverage, Motilal Oswal expects the company to deliver high-teens operating RoEV going ahead despite near-term ITC and agency drag.

The brokerage estimate a CAGR of 20%/22% in APE/VNB and reiterates Buy with a one-year target price of Rs 180 (based on 1.7x FY28E P/EV).

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Motilal Oswal Canara Hsbc Update.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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