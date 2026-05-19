Stray Dogs Case: Supreme Court Refuses To Change 2025 Order On Shifting Strays From Public Spaces

The Supreme Court of India refused to modify its November 2025 order directing authorities to systematically remove stray dogs from public places and relocate them to shelters following sterilization and vaccination. The apex court firmly rejected all subsequent petitions and applications seeking a recall or alteration of the previously issued directives.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria observed that the right to live with dignity also includes the right of citizens to live without fear of dog attacks. “The menace of dog bites has extended to public places of critical importance, including airports and residential areas,” the Court observed.

ALSO READ: Big Boost To Chennai Rail Network: Railways Approves Rs 993 Crore Arakkonam-Chengalpattu Doubling Project

The bench highlighted severe lapses on the ground, where young children, senior citizens, and international travelers have repeatedly fallen victim to aggressive strays.

The Supreme Court blamed state authorities for failing to protect citizens from stray dog ​​attacks and dismissed challenges to the Animal Welfare Board's guidelines, clearing hurdles for containment, vaccination, and relocation measures.

The bench also criticized states and Union Territories for failing to build adequate infrastructure to manage the growing stray dog ​​population. According to the court, sterilization and vaccination drives have lacked planning and sustained implementation, defeating the purpose of the Animal Birth Control framework.

The court upheld its earlier direction that stray dogs picked up from public spaces such as hospitals, schools, colleges, railway stations, bus depots, and sports complexes should not be released back into the same areas after sterilization. Instead, they must be relocated to designated shelters.

ALSO READ: Microsoft AI Boss Warns Most Office Jobs Will Be Gone In 18 Months

Animal welfare groups and activists had argued that relocating sterilized dogs away from familiar territories was unscientific and could create further aggression and ecological imbalance. However, the court rejected these arguments and stated that public safety concerns could not be ignored.

The ruling reinforces the court's broader effort to address rising dog-bite incidents and rabies-related concerns across the country while directing authorities to implement the Animal Birth Control Rules more effectively.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.