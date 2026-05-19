Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister BC Khanduri Passes Away

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader B C Khanduri passed away on Tuesday following a prolonged illness. He was 91.

A retired Major General of the Indian Army, Khanduri was hospitalised for a considerable period before breathing his last in Dehradun. Widely regarded as one of the state's most influential and prominent political figures, his long career in public service was characterised by an unblemished reputation and strict administrative discipline.

Khanduri served twice as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, leading the state during the periods of 2007-2009 and 2011-2012. He was also a key figure in national politics, holding the Union Surface Transport portfolio under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee administration and representing the Garhwal constituency in Parliament for multiple terms.

Expressing deep grief over the veteran leader's demise, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated in a social media post that Khanduri's monumental contributions to the state's development and his unwavering commitment to clean governance would always be remembered. He wrote, “As a public leader, he took many important decisions for the state's development and earned a special place in the hearts of the people through his simplicity, forthrightness, and efficiency. His passing is an irreparable loss not only for Uttarakhand but also for national politics. We pray to God to grant his departed soul a place in His feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this grief.”

Known as “Major General Khanduri,” he was respected for his stringent work style and focus on infrastructure and transparency. After a long military career, he moved into politics and became known in Uttarakhand for promoting reforms and accountability in administration, as per ABP.

The veteran statesman is survived by his family, including his daughter, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan—who currently serves as the Speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly—and his son, Manish Khanduri.