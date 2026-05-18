Buy, Sell Or Hold: Gallantt Ispat, Canara Bank, HAL, Tata Power Company, Garden Reach — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Canara Bank Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Tata Power Company Ltd.? stock at an attractive price? Should you sell Gallantt Ispat Ltd.?

Saurabh Jain, Equity Head, Research, SMC Global Securities, Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & HOR Globe Capital and Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research, Religare Broking provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Canara Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 124.36)

Gaurav: Hold

Some more profit taking is expected.

Consider averaging it to Rs 100 levels.

Hold at current levels.

Tata Power Company Ltd. (CMP: Rs 398.65)

Saurabh: Buy

Expect demand for power will be higher this year.

Lower rainfall expectation will boost energy consumption.

People will migrate to electric stove will boost demand for energy.

Gallantt Ispat Ltd. (CMP: Rs 687.20)

Gaurav: Sell

More pain is expected in the stock.

Rs 625 is the near-term level.

More decline likely expected.

Ajit: Sell

Stock witnessing correction.

Volumes are comparatively low.

Rs 660-665 is immediate support.

Utilise any recovery to Rs 800-820 levels to reduce position.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) (CMP: Rs 4,249.00)

Saurabh: Hold for long-term

Company disappoints on operations despite having good order book.

Continuous pressure on margin.

Hold for three years. However, pressure will remain for short-term.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,564.10)

Ajit: Sell

Stock is very volatile from Rs 1,900-3,400 with Rs 2,600 as cmp.

Stock might give cushion on downside of Rs 2,400.

If view is short-term, Rs 2780-2800 should be first area of resistance.

Utilise recovery to reduce your position if view is one month.



Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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