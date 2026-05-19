Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 4: Suriya Film Holds Steady On First Monday — Collects This Amount

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's film Karuppu continued its solid run at the box office on Day 4. After a strong opening weekend, the film is showing steady Monday collections, reflecting positive word-of-mouth among audiences.

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 4

As per reports from Sacnilk, on Day 4, the film collected Rs 14.3 crore across 5,947 shows. These figures reflect a 49.6% drop from the previous day's (Day 3 - Sunday) net collection of Rs 28.35 crore.

The total India gross collections now stand at Rs 95.3 crore, and the total India net at Rs 82.3 crore. The film minted Rs 4 crore from overseas markets on Day 4, bringing its overseas gross to Rs 47 crore and pushing the worldwide gross to Rs 142.3 crore.

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Language-Wise Breakdown

Tamil : The Tamil version collected Rs 12.1 crore from 4,235 shows. The occupancy was reported as 46%.

: The Tamil version collected Rs 12.1 crore from 4,235 shows. The occupancy was reported as 46%. Telugu: The Telugu version collected Rs 2.2 crore from 1,712 shows and reported an occupancy of 25%.

Day 4 Occupancy

Tamil : The Tamil version led with 44.96% overall occupancy. The morning shows saw 27%, while the afternoon shows surged to 46.31%. The evening shows further jumped to 48.23%, with the night shows closing at 58.31% occupancy rate.

: The Tamil version led with 44.96% overall occupancy. The morning shows saw 27%, while the afternoon shows surged to 46.31%. The evening shows further jumped to 48.23%, with the night shows closing at 58.31% occupancy rate. Telugu: The film recorded an overall occupancy of 24.66%. While the morning shows recorded 15.91%, the afternoons improved to 23.82%. The evening and night shows reported 23% and 22.82%, respectively.

Region-Wise Breakdown

Tamil : Chennai led with the highest occupancy at 72.5% from 671 shows, followed by Coimbatore (68.5% from 209 shows) and Pondicherry (67% from 45 shows). Bengaluru recorded 24% occupancy from 484 shows.

: Chennai led with the highest occupancy at 72.5% from 671 shows, followed by Coimbatore (68.5% from 209 shows) and Pondicherry (67% from 45 shows). Bengaluru recorded 24% occupancy from 484 shows. Telugu: Hyderabad recorded 22.8% occupancy from 358 shows, while Guntur saw 36.8% from 32 shows. Most other regions like Vizag-Visakhapatnam (26.5%), Bengaluru (22.5%), and Warangal (30.8%), reported decent occupancy rates.

Box Office Performance

The film opened with strong figures of Rs 15.5 crore net on Day 1. Driven by a strong performance in Tamil Nadu, the Tamil version raked in Rs 13.1 crore on Day 1, with a solid occupancy of 54%.

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The opening weekend registered strong collections. On Day 2 (Saturday), the film collected Rs 24.15 crore from 6,288 shows at an occupancy of 56.8% while Day 3 (Sunday) collected Rs 28.35 crore from 6,843 shows.

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