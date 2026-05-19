Sony Raises PlayStation Plus Price — You May Have To Pay More To Play GTA 6

Roughly six months ahead of the highly anticipated launch of Grand Theft Auto 6 on Nov. 19, there is a tad bad news for gaming fans. You may have to shell out more to play GTA 6 on PlayStation!

Sony has announced price hikes for its PlayStation Plus subscription service, and the gaming community is dead sure that the company may be raising prices in advance to capitalise on the anticipated surge of new subscribers eager to play the upcoming GTA 6.

The new game is expected to attract a large wave of players to current-generation consoles, and an active PlayStation Plus subscription is required to access GTA Online — with no indication this requirement will change.

The PlayStation Plus subscription from Sony provides access to online multiplayer gaming, a selection of free downloadable games each month, and special discounts on the PlayStation Store.

PlayStation Plus Price Bumped

From May 20 onwards, the PlayStation Plus service will become more expensive for new subscribers in certain regions. The updated rates will begin at $10.99 in the U.S., EUR 9.99 in Europe, and GBP 7.99 in the U.K. for a one-month plan and $27.99, EUR 27.99, and GBP 21.99 for a three-month plan.

This represents a $1 increase for the monthly option and a $3 rise for the quarterly subscription. Existing subscribers will not be affected immediately, except in India and Turkey, unless their current plan is modified or expires.

While Sony has attributed the changes to ongoing market conditions, PlayStation users argue that an active subscription should not be necessary for basic online play, and the higher costs make the platform less affordable overall.

Some critics have questioned Sony's reference to “market conditions,” noting that Microsoft recently lowered the price of its competing Xbox Game Pass service, while others are linking it to the upcoming release of GTA 6 and the benefits it'll bring in for the company. Sony, though, has not yet finalised details for the PlayStation 6, including its launch timing and pricing.

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