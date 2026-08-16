Tukaram Mundhe's FDA Sends Notices To SRK, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff Over Vimal Elaichi Ad

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), headed by Tukaram Mundhe, has issued show-cause notices to Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff for their appearance in the controversial 'Vimal Elaichi' advertising campaign. The regulatory body alleges that the commercials act as surrogate advertising for Vimal Pan Masala, a gutkha and tobacco product that is strictly prohibited for manufacture, storage, and sale in the state of Maharashtra.

According to the FDA, the presentation, product name, and overall market context of the elaichi (cardamom) ads create a direct association with the banned pan masala brand. The regulatory authority has invoked the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act of 2006, which penalizes misleading food advertisements and those who act as a "party to the publication" of such promotions.

Tukaram Mundhe-led FDA notice accessed by NDTV

The actors have been asked to officially explain their participation in the campaign and clarify how their endorsement does not constitute the indirect promotion of a prohibited substance. The notices were delivered to Shah Rukh Khan's Bandra residence (Mannat), Ajay Devgn's Juhu home, and Tiger Shroff's production house. Mundhe, who currently serves as the Commissioner of Maharashtra FDA, is leading a massive crackdown against food and drug adulteration in the state.

"Upon examination of the said advertisement, it prima facie appears that the advertisement promotes the VIMAL brand, which is mainly associated with Pan Masala, a product prohibited for manufacture, storage, transportation, distribution and sale in the State of Maharashtra," Mundhe said in a nine-page notice, which was accessed by NDTV. He said the expression, 'VIMAL Elaichi', in the advertisement has been used in a way which "appears to create an association with the VIMAL Pan Masala brand".

Mundhe also demanded full copies of their endorsement agreements, campaign briefs, payment arrangements, and proof of due diligence. Under the cited consumer protection laws, misleading endorsements can attract penalties ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, and the endorsers can be banned from endorsing any products for up to three years. The three actors are now required to submit their responses to the FDA regarding their involvement.

"If the use of the "VIMAL" brand under the name of Elaichi or a similar product is intended to maintain, reinforce or enhance the brand identity and consumer attraction associated with Pan Masala/tobacco related products, such communication may not merely constitute an advertisement for an independent product, but may amount to indirect or surrogate promotion of a prohibited/restricted product," said Mundhe in the notice.



Akshay Kumar's Exit Following Backlash

The current FDA crackdown is part of a broader initiative in Maharashtra to curb the promotion, sale, and distribution of banned tobacco and nicotine-laced products. The Vimal advertising campaigns have long been a subject of controversy. Tiger Shroff was recently brought on as the newest face of the brand, replacing fellow action star Akshay Kumar. Kumar previously featured alongside Khan and Devgn but stepped down following severe public backlash in 2022.

Fans criticized Kumar, who is widely known as a fitness icon and has previously fronted public health and anti-smoking campaigns, for associating with a brand linked to tobacco. Following the uproar, Akshay Kumar issued a public apology, announcing that he was severing ties with the brand and pledged to donate his endorsement fee to charity. Kumar explicitly stated he would no longer endorse the product, paving the way for Tiger Shroff to take his place in the recent commercials.

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