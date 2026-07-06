Iran War Backlash? Trump's Approval Slips As Voters Question $67 Billion Cost

US President Donald Trump's approval rating has slipped to 36%, while a majority of Americans believe the conflict with Iran was not worth its economic cost, according to a Financial Times poll.

The survey found that 58% of US voters said the war was not economically justified, as the White House sought $67 billion from Congress to cover war-related expenses. Around 40% of respondents said the conflict left the US in a weaker position than before, while 31% believed it strengthened Washington's standing.

Voters also expressed skepticism over the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the US and Iran. About 66% said the agreement would make little or no difference to peace in the Middle East, with some expecting it could fuel further conflict.

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The poll showed Trump's approval rating down two percentage points from the previous survey. Democrats held a lead in overall support, with 44% backing the party versus 38% for Republicans.

However, Republicans appeared more motivated to vote ahead of the November midterm elections, with three-quarters of Republican respondents reporting a high likelihood of voting.

On foreign policy, 53% of respondents said the US should remain in NATO, while 23% supported leaving the alliance following the Iran conflict.

The findings come as Trump attends the NATO summit in Turkey, where he has renewed criticism of some European allies over their stance during the Iran war.

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Speaking alongside NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, Trump said he persuaded Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to stay out of the conflict.

"He was a prime candidate to go into the war with Iran, maybe on the Iran side, because he's not a big fan of Israel," Trump said. "However, after I asked him to stay out of the war, he did so."

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