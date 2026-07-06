'We Will Kill Trump' Banners, Chants Dominate Khamenei's Funeral In Tehran

A giant, multi-metre banner declaring "We will kill Trump" was carried by participants at the funeral procession for Iran's slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Monday, as mourners continued to invoke vengeance during the dayslong state funeral.

The video, shared by Iran's state-run Tasnim News Agency, shows a massive red banner bearing the slogan being hoisted above a dense sea of mourners, many waving Iranian flags alongside red and green banners associated with Shia mourning rituals.

The crowd stretches as far as the frame allows, packed tightly along the procession route amid floodlights and hazy, smoke-filled air.

Tasnim, in its original Persian post, described the banner as being carried "in the hands of people present at the martyr Imam's funeral procession" and used the hashtag "Revenge For The Martyr Imam's Blood."

Khamenei, who led Iran for more than three decades, was killed in a US-Israeli airstrike on his Tehran residence on February 28, at the start of the war between Iran and the US and Israel.

His daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law and grandchild were also killed in the strike. His son, Mojtaba Khamenei, has since taken over as Iran's Supreme Leader but has stayed away from his father's funeral ceremonies, reportedly over security concerns.

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The funeral, which began on July 4 with public mourning at Tehran's Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla, is scheduled to run until July 9. Monday's procession carried Khamenei's body through the streets of Tehran, en route to further ceremonies in Qom, and later in Najaf and Karbala in Iraq, before burial at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad, his birthplace.

Mourners at the funeral have repeatedly chanted slogans such as "Death to America" and "Revenge," with Iranian officials describing the killing as an act that would "not go unanswered."

The funeral has also seen senior Iranian officials, including Revolutionary Guard chief Ahmad Vahidi, appear publicly for the first time since going into hiding earlier this year, alongside foreign dignitaries from countries including Iraq, Pakistan and Turkey.

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