Videos: Thousands Fill Tehran Streets To Mourn Former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

Thousands of mourners gathered at the Jamkaran Mosque in the holy city of Qom on Tuesday as Iran's dayslong funeral proceedings for slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei entered a new phase, according to state-affiliated Iranian media.

Aerial footage shared by IRNA News Agency, showed enormous crowds packing the mosque complex and surrounding streets in Qom ahead of the day's funeral prayers.

The clip, filmed from a drone, captured a dense sea of mourners dressed predominantly in black filling a large courtyard framed by the mosque's turquoise-tiled domes and minarets, with security personnel and vehicles visible along the perimeter roads.

A separate video posted by IRNA showed senior cleric Ayatollah Abdollah Javadi Amoli arriving at the Jamkaran Mosque, surrounded by a tight group of turbaned clerics, security officers and photographers, to prepare to lead prayers over the bodies of Khamenei and his family members.

Iran's embassy in Armenia, in a post captioned "The Last Day of Presence in Tehran," shared aerial visuals from Monday's procession showing a flower-strewn vehicle carrying the coffins moving slowly through Tehran, almost entirely swallowed by a dense crowd waving red, white and green Iranian flags.

The embassy described the scenes as marking Khamenei's farewell to the people of Tehran after 48 years.

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Khamenei, 86, was killed in US-Israeli airstrikes on February 28 at the start of the war between Iran and the two countries.

His funeral is being held over six days from July 3 to July 9 before a planned burial in his hometown of Mashhad.

Iranian officials have said the funeral proceedings could draw up to 20 million participants nationwide, with foreign dignitaries including Pakistan's prime minister, Russia's former president, and delegations from Iraq, Afghanistan, China and India attending earlier legs of the ceremonies.

ALSO READ: 'People Of Iran Won't Forget': Tehran Expresses Gratitude To India For Attending Khamenei's Funeral

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