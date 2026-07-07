Stocks To Buy: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | July 7, 2026

Technical analyst Kush Bohra has shared his latest trading recommendations for the upcoming session, identifying opportunities in the hospitality and financial services sectors. His picks include EIH Ltd and Aditya Birla Capital, backed by positive technical setups and favorable risk-reward ratios.
Here are the specific trading strategies and technical levels:
EIH
Bohra is bullish on EIH Ltd and recommends a buy on the stock, citing improving price action and strengthening momentum on the charts. He expects the stock to move higher in the near term.
- Target 1: Rs 345
- Target 2: Rs 355
- Stop Loss: Rs 325
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Aditya Birla Capital
In the financial services space, Aditya Birla Capital remains a preferred pick. Bohra advises taking a long position in the stock as it shows signs of a potential upward breakout.
- Target 1: Rs 419
- Target 2: Rs 428
- Stop Loss: Rs 402
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by investment advisers on NDTV Profit are their own and do not reflect the position of the organization. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with a certified financial adviser before making any investment decisions.
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