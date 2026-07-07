Stocks To Buy: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | July 7, 2026

Technical analyst Kush Bohra has shared his latest trading recommendations for the upcoming session, identifying opportunities in the hospitality and financial services sectors. His picks include EIH Ltd and Aditya Birla Capital, backed by positive technical setups and favorable risk-reward ratios.

Here are the specific trading strategies and technical levels:

EIH

Bohra is bullish on EIH Ltd and recommends a buy on the stock, citing improving price action and strengthening momentum on the charts. He expects the stock to move higher in the near term.

Target 1: Rs 345

Target 2: Rs 355

Stop Loss: Rs 325

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Aditya Birla Capital

In the financial services space, Aditya Birla Capital remains a preferred pick. Bohra advises taking a long position in the stock as it shows signs of a potential upward breakout.

Target 1: Rs 419

Target 2: Rs 428

Stop Loss: Rs 402



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