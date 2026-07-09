From TCS, Happiest Minds To Bharti Airtel, IndiaMart: What to Expect From Q1 Results Across IT and Telecom Sectors

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Axis Securities Report

According to the brokerage Axis Securities, IT services are expected to remain soft in Q1 FY27 amid a cautious demand environment, with growth partially supported by large deal ramp-ups, outcome-based engagements, and AI-led spending.

Margins are likely to remain mixed, impacted by wage hikes and AI investments, but partly offset by currency depreciation and productivity gains.

The brokerage also highlighted that internet companies are expected to maintain healthy growth, driven by continued digital adoption and platform expansion, while telecom operators are likely to sustain their growth momentum, supported by stable subscriber additions and improving monetisation.

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Axis It Telecom Q1 Preview.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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