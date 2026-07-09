Satluj Controversy: Akali Dal To Screen Diljit Dosanjh's Film Across Punjab; Akal Takht Plans Prayer Meet

The controversy surrounding Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj has taken a new turn. After the film was removed from Zee5 just two days after its release, the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Akal Takht have now announced separate initiatives in support of the film and the legacy of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.

While the Akali Dal has decided to screen the film across Punjab, the Akal Takht will hold a special ardas (prayer) to remember the Sikh youths whose killings were documented through Khalra's work.

Akali Dal Plans Statewide Screenings

Sharing the announcement on X, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said, "In every village and corner of Punjab, the SAD will screen the film 'Satluj' based on inhuman atrocities inflicted on thousands of innocent Sikh youth and Sikh personalities like Shaheed Bhai Jaswant Singh Ji Khalra during the Congress regime, so that our children and future generations can be thoroughly acquainted with the oppression inflicted."

Akal Takht To Hold Prayer

The Akal Takht has announced that a special religious gathering will be held on July 14 at Harike Pattan, on the banks of the Sutlej River.

According to Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj, prayers will be offered and the gathering will also pray for justice for their families.

Satluj Controversy Explained

Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj, earlier titled Panjab '95, is based on the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra, who investigated the killings and disappearances in Punjab during the 1990s. Khalra had claimed that around 25,000 people were killed by the Punjab Police during anti-insurgency operations.

ALSO READ: I&B Ministry: Satluj Released Without Required Certification; Nearly 100 Cuts Suggested

Following a certification delay of over three years, Satluj was released uncut on Zee5 on July 3. Its sudden removal on July 5 soon turned the film into the centre of a nationwide debate, with multiple groups stepping forward to host public screenings.

Amid the controversy, the Punjab BJP has also said that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has formed a three-member committee to look into the circumstances behind the film's removal from the streaming platform.

Earlier, Diljit Dosanjh said he had expected the film's removal, thanked fans for their support, and urged those who had downloaded Satluj to keep sharing it, adding that "once something is on the internet, it can't be erased".

ALSO READ: 'We Fought This Battle Ourselves': Diljit Dosanjh On Satluj's Release Struggles, Urges Fans To Share The Film

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