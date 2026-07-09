'Masterpiece' Or 'Worst Song'? Yash And Kiara Advani's 'Toxic' Song 'Tabaahi' Divides X

The first song from Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is finally out, and it's already creating a buzz online. Titled Tabaahi, the romantic track opens with Rumi's quote, "Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a field. I'll meet you there,"
While Tabaahi gives fans their first look at the romance between Yash and Kiara Advani, not everyone is convinced by what they saw. Soon after its release, the song sparked a flood of reactions on X (formerly Twitter), with fans sharing sharply divided opinions.
Here's How X Reacted To 'Tabaahi'
A section of X users praised 'Tabaahi' for its visuals, music and Kiara's glamorous look, calling it a "masterpiece," and appreciating its "old movie vibes."
Kiara Advani's look in Toxic is glamorous, edgy, and intense. pic.twitter.com/HOeye6VTPl— ᏰᏗᏝᏗ (@balakoteswar) July 8, 2026
No Words Boss just pure old movie vibes filled with #Tabaahi for me ????????#ToxicTheMovie #ToxicOn26thAug pic.twitter.com/ZANTMYwPpD— ₹ớṧħᾱᾓ ᵀᵒˣᶦᶜ ²⁶⁻⁰⁸⁻²⁶ ????️???? (@Roshan_Rsy) July 8, 2026
Pair ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/EznN56JzTf— Jegan (@thejeganv) July 8, 2026
Toxic Tabahi Song has levelled up now with the video format. Nice composition. Kannada lyrics from Yograj Bhat is classy and aesthetic.— Naveen K (@naveenkart) July 9, 2026
Toxic seems like an adaptation of Kannada movie Babruvahana. Hope it beats the record of Babruvahana craze and numbers.
I just watched this , tbh visuals are so good man , theatre mein kya hi aesthetic lagega.— Charchit Prabhakar (@CharchitPrabha2) July 8, 2026
Its #Tabaahi boss beautiful #Vishalmishra has delivered another masterpiece! The raw energy, powerful vocals, and emotional depth in Tabaahi give total chills. ???? This is a pure cinematic asset!— sushil kadam (@imsushilkadam) July 8, 2026
Many, however, were unimpressed with the song, calling it the "worst song.". Some compared it to 'Bekhayali' from 'Kabir Singh'. Several viewers also felt Yash and Kiara Advani shared "no chemistry" and looked "awkward" together.
Boldness overloaded...— Decoder_Space (@Ramesh_183) July 8, 2026
Worst song— Arghonil Nandi (@arghonil_nandi) July 8, 2026
A Cheap Copy Of Kabir Singh's Bekhayali ???????? pic.twitter.com/9YvlsEfvwL— ????ᴇᴍᴏⁿ ✞︎ (@BeingArmaann) July 8, 2026
This is straight-up trash lyrics are weak, song is eww, and the video looks painfully uninspired. Whoever approved this seriously needs better standards ???? https://t.co/WivDZAw0Qz pic.twitter.com/XfL2yXml81— Pankh ???? (@idgafactuallyy) July 8, 2026
Idk they just look very awkward with each other & there's no chemistry ???????? https://t.co/IuFlKhOHNY— ash ???? (@ashilikeit) July 8, 2026
Seriously, I feel bad for Sidharth Malhotra. He's always been loyal to his wife. He avoids doing unnecessary nude scenes with actresses and has never been involved in any rumors. But look at Kiara— ☆ (@RohhhanX) July 8, 2026
she's doing such scenes with Yash pic.twitter.com/jkTHRylXHV
A few users also questioned the song's bold romantic scenes and found the track underwhelming.
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What a disaster after KGF. This is what happens when your head swells and your reek of arrogance after one blockbuster and you think you are bigger than everyone else. A movie that is unwatchable for an entire family and especially young kids has and will never do well.— Mr & Mrs AHAMED (@MrMrsAHAMED1) July 8, 2026
Imran hashmi ye sab pahle kar chuka hai aur uske gane achhe bhi hote the ye to scrap hai— lalit (@lalitvaishnav_) July 8, 2026
Every content of thease movie is related to bold scenes— ❄️ (@SLuffy35299) July 8, 2026
Is nothing there
What is your opinion Haa ?— SSR Govind (@SSRGovind1811) July 8, 2026
What message you are going to the society with this D grade movie??, is this time to do such useless romance, why don't you do it privately instead of movies ??
Yash expression in #Toxic pic.twitter.com/d0pNKOL9nt— ☆ (@RohhhanX) July 8, 2026
About Toxic
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is an action thriller starring Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.
Set between the 1940s and 1970s, the film revolves around a powerful drug cartel and is expected to blend action, romance and drama. The recently released 'Tabaahi', composed and sung by Vishal Mishra, serves as the film's first romantic track and has been released in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.
Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, 'Toxic' is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on August 26, 2026.
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