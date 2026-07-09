'Masterpiece' Or 'Worst Song'? Yash And Kiara Advani's 'Toxic' Song 'Tabaahi' Divides X

The first song from Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is finally out, and it's already creating a buzz online. Titled Tabaahi, the romantic track opens with Rumi's quote, "Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a field. I'll meet you there,"

While Tabaahi gives fans their first look at the romance between Yash and Kiara Advani, not everyone is convinced by what they saw. Soon after its release, the song sparked a flood of reactions on X (formerly Twitter), with fans sharing sharply divided opinions.

Here's How X Reacted To 'Tabaahi'

A section of X users praised 'Tabaahi' for its visuals, music and Kiara's glamorous look, calling it a "masterpiece," and appreciating its "old movie vibes."

Kiara Advani's look in Toxic is glamorous, edgy, and intense. pic.twitter.com/HOeye6VTPl — ᏰᏗᏝᏗ (@balakoteswar) July 8, 2026

Many, however, were unimpressed with the song, calling it the "worst song.". Some compared it to 'Bekhayali' from 'Kabir Singh'. Several viewers also felt Yash and Kiara Advani shared "no chemistry" and looked "awkward" together.

A few users also questioned the song's bold romantic scenes and found the track underwhelming.

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About Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is an action thriller starring Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

Set between the 1940s and 1970s, the film revolves around a powerful drug cartel and is expected to blend action, romance and drama. The recently released 'Tabaahi', composed and sung by Vishal Mishra, serves as the film's first romantic track and has been released in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, 'Toxic' is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on August 26, 2026.

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