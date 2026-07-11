Bank Holiday Today: Are SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Open Or Closed On July 11?

Banks across India will remain closed today, Saturday, July 11, as it is the second saturday of the month, which is a mandatory bank holiday under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday schedule.

The closure applies to public and private sector banks across the country, including the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Axis Bank, and other scheduled lenders, according to Goodreturns.

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With bank branches shut, customers will not be able to access over the counter services such as cash deposits and withdrawals, cheque related services, demand draft issuance, passbook updates and other branch-based banking facilities.

ATM services will be operational as usual, enabling customers to withdraw cash and, at select locations, use cash deposit machines. Digital banking platforms, including internet banking, mobile banking applications, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) and other online banking services also remain operational despite the branch holiday.

Electronic fund transfers through the National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) system also continues to be available round the clock, including weekends and bank holidays, in line with the Reserve Bank of India's payment system guidelines.

RBI'S July 2026 holiday calender also includes regional holidays, meaning banks in some states may remain closed on additional dates for local festivals. However, today's closure is a nationwide weekend holiday applicable across the country.

The next nationwide weekend bank holiday after Saturday will be Sunday, July 12, when the banks will remain closed as per the weekly Sunday holiday schedule.

Customers are advised to complete branch-related banking work on working days and rely on digital channels during holidays to avoid inconvenience.

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