Petrol, Diesel Prices On July 11: Check New Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata And More

Petrol and diesel prices across India remained steady on Saturday, July 11, even as crude oil rates in the international market eased slightly amid signs of thawing tensions in West Asia.

State-run oil marketing companies, including Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum, kept fuel rates unchanged for the day.

Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had indicated last week that lowering domestic fuel prices was not currently under consideration. The freeze comes despite OPEC+ announcing a further increase in oil production by 188,000 barrels per day from August 2026, marking the cartel's fiftieth straight monthly output hike.

Fuel rates in the country have risen four times over the past four months since the US-Iran conflict began, pushing prices up by roughly Rs 7.5-8 per litre in that period.

Petrol prices on July 11

- Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 102.12/litre

- Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 113.51/litre

- Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 111.21/litre

- Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 108.01/litre

- Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 115.73/litre

- Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 110.89/litre

Diesel prices on July 11

- Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 95.20/litre

- Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 99.82/litre

- Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 97.83/litre

- Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 99.66/litre

- Diesel price in Hyderabad: Rs 103.82/litre

- Diesel price in Bengaluru: Rs 98.80/litre

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Global Crude Prices

Oil prices settled after a turbulent week, cooling following reports that Iran had signalled willingness to negotiate, even as efforts continued to bring Washington and Tehran back to the table. Brent crude hovered near $76 a barrel, having slipped over 2%on Thursday, while West Texas Intermediate traded below $72.

Prices stayed higher on a weekly basis as markets continued to weigh disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

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What Drives Petrol and Diesel Prices?

While international crude remains the primary driver of domestic fuel pricing, taxation, freight costs, refining margins and the rupee-dollar exchange rate also play a role.

The Centre's recent revision of export duties on petroleum products does not affect retail prices within India.

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