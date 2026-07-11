MP Villagers Demand Compensation As Ken-Betwa Protest Continues For Eighth Day | WATCH

Protests against the Ken-Betwa River Linking Project, entered their eighth day in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, with villagers continuing their agitation over compensation and rehabilitation issues.

The protestors are primarily residents of villages that will be affected by the proposed Daudhan (Dodhan) Dam, a key component of the Ken-Betwa River Linking Project, Down to Earth reported.

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Villagers have demanded enhanced compensation, proper rehabilitation and resettlement, equal compensation rights for women, and an investigation into the alleged irregularities in the compensation process.

The renewed agitation comes after residents alleged that assurances made by the district administration regarding compensation and rehabilitation had not been fulfilled and their talks with officials failed to reach a conclusion.

As reported by the Hindustan Times, several protestors, most of them women, have launched a symbolic protest by placing a hanging noose around their necks which has now reached its fifth day on the banks of the Barana River near Kupi village. Earlier in April, protestors had demonstrated for days by lying on symbolic pyres over water, which had gained national attention. The protests had been suspended due to discussions being held with officials from Chhatarpur and Panna districts.

Several of the affected families belong to tribal communities living in the Chhatarpur and Panna districts, where land acquisition and displacement are linked to the project. Protestors have also alleged that demolition and relocation activities have continued during the monsoon season, creating additional hardships for the displaced families.

What is the Ken-Betwa River Linking Project?

The Ken-Betwa River Linking Project is India's first river interlinking project and is intended to transfer water from the Ken river to the Betwa river in order to improve irrigation and drinking water supply in the drought-prone Bundelkhand reagion of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, according to official project documents. The project includes the construction of the Daudhan Dam and associated canal infrastructure. The Union Government says that the project will provide irrigation to around 10.6 lakh hectares of land, supply drinking water to about 6.2 million people and generate approximately 130 MW of hydropower and solar energy once completed.

According to the project information available in public records, more than 7,000 families from over 20 villages are expected to be affected by displacement due to the project, although government agencies have maintained that compensation and rehabilitation are being carried out in accordance with approved policies.

Environmental groups and activists have also opposed the project because parts of the Daudhan Dam and reservoir are located withing the Panna Tiger Reserve, raising concerns about the impact on forests and wildlife habitats, TOI reported.

The protestors are centred on ensuring that affected families receive fair compensation and rehabilitation before displacement takes place, while the government continues to pursue the river linking project as a major infrastructure initiative for Bundelkhand.

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