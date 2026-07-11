Meta Takes Down AI Image Feature After User Privacy Backlash, Says Muse 'Missed The Mark'

Meta has withdrawn a controversial feature that allowed users of its artificial intelligence chatbot to create altered or fake images using content from public Instagram accounts. The feature was introduced on Tuesday as part of the wider rollout of Muse Image.

It was made available through Meta AI and was promoted as a creative tool capable of turning users' ideas into high-quality visuals that could be downloaded or shared directly to Instagram feeds, stories and chats.

However, one aspect of the rollout quickly attracted criticism. Meta AI users could tag public Instagram accounts and use photographs and other content from those profiles to generate new or manipulated images.

As public accounts were reportedly included by default, users' photographs and likenesses could potentially be used without their knowledge or explicit permission. The feature prompted widespread concern over privacy, consent and the possible misuse of AI-generated content.

Following the backlash, Meta acknowledged that it had “missed the mark” and confirmed that the feature was “no longer available”. "Our intent was to provide a useful creative tool and to give people control over whether their public content could be referenced in this way,” the company said on their website. “We've heard the feedback.”

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Hollywood performers' union SAG-AFTRA welcomed Meta's decision, describing the withdrawal as a “win”. The union had earlier urged its members and all Instagram users to take steps to protect their likenesses.

It criticised Meta's original decision as an “utter miscalculation of public sentiment” and warned about the dangers and potential harm caused by allowing people's images to be used in AI-generated material without clear consent.

London-based human rights organisation Privacy International also condemned the feature. It told the BBC that the rollout was “the latest sign AI companies see people's images and data as raw material to be exploited”.

What Is Muse Image?

Meta on saturday announced launch of Muse Image, the company's first image generation model from Meta Superintelligence Labs. The company described it as a “creative partner that knows your world” and said it could produce visuals based on users' ideas and personal context.

Meta initially limited Muse Image to Instagram, but said further AI features and integrations were planned for WhatsApp, Facebook and Messenger. The technology company is also developing an AI video-generation tool.

Meta declined to provide any additional comment on the decision to withdraw the Instagram image-referencing feature.

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