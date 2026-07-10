Meta's New Muse Image Sparks Privacy Concerns: Here's How To Stop AI Using Your Instagram Photos

Meta's new Muse Image AI tool has sparked privacy concerns after users discovered that public Instagram photos can be used as reference images for AI-generated creations. Here's what the feature does, why it is controversial, and how you can stop your public content from being used.

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta is facing criticism over its new AI image tool, Muse Image, shortly after its release. The model, developed by Meta Superintelligence Labs, can create images from text prompts and edit pictures using reference images.

The tool has drawn backlash on social media over concerns that it can use people's public profile pictures on Instagram to generate new images without clearly notifying them.

Releasing the model on Tuesday, Meta announced: “Muse Image is our most advanced image generation model yet: it follows instructions faithfully, edits with precision, composes from multiple references and draws on Instagram for social context.”

It is currently available through the Meta AI app, web browser, WhatsApp, and Instagram Stories for users in the United States.

How Muse AI Can Use Images?

Meta's Muse Image AI tool is raising privacy concerns over how it uses public Instagram photos. The feature allows users to generate AI images using pictures from public accounts by tagging those profiles as references. In this feature, private accounts and accounts belonging to users under 18 are automatically excluded.

The controversy surrounding this feature has erupted due to concerns around lack of consent. Many users may not know that their public photos can be used by others to create AI-generated images. The platform also does not notify people when their content is reused in AI creations.

Amid backlash, Meta has clarified that users can opt out of their image being used even with a public account. However, the launch of this feature has sparked widespread concerns about privacy and AI-generated images.

As the row intensified, people across social platforms are spreading awareness about how to opt out this tool to protect their digital identities.

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How To Opt Out Of Muse AI Using Your Images?

1. Open your Instagram profile and tap the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner.

2. Scroll down and select “Sharing and reuse.”

3. Find the option: “Allow people to use your content on Instagram with AI features on Meta.”

4. Turn off the setting for both posts and reels.

5. Your public Instagram content will no longer be available for others to use with Meta AI features.

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Frequently Asked Questions About Meta Muse Image

Does Muse Image use private Instagram photos?

No. Meta says Muse Image only allows public Instagram content to be used as reference images for AI-generated creations. Photos and videos from private accounts, as well as accounts belonging to users under 18, are not available for this feature.

Can someone use my Instagram photos for AI?

Yes, if your Instagram account is public and the relevant setting is enabled. Other users can reference your public posts and reels to help generate AI images using Meta's AI features. If you don't want your content to be available in this way, you can turn off the option under Settings > Sharing and reuse.

Will turning off this setting affect my account?

No. Disabling this setting does not affect the visibility of your Instagram profile, posts, followers, or account features. It only prevents your eligible public content from being available for others to use with supported Meta AI features.

Can I opt out with a private account?

If your Instagram account is already private, your content is not available for use as reference images in Muse Image. The opt-out setting is mainly relevant for public accounts. However, you can still review your privacy and sharing settings if you want additional control over your content.

Does Meta notify me if someone uses my photo?

No. Meta has not said that it notifies users when their public Instagram content is used as a reference for AI-generated images. This lack of notifications is one of the concerns raised by users following the launch of the feature.

Can I turn the feature back on later?

Yes. If you change your mind, you can return to Settings > Sharing and reuse and re-enable the option that allows people to use your public content with Meta AI features, subject to any future changes Meta makes to the feature.

Does turning off this setting stop Meta from training its AI on my photos?

Not necessarily. The "Allow people to use your content on Instagram with AI features on Meta" setting controls whether other users can use your eligible public content with certain Meta AI features. Meta has not stated that turning off this setting also opts you out of AI model training or all AI-related processing. Those are separate issues and may be governed by different policies and controls.

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