Why Is The US Moving Two Aircraft Carriers Near Iran? Here's What We Know

The United States Navy has deployed two aircraft carriers, the USS Abraham Lincoln and the USS George H.W. Bush, near Iran as tensions rise in the region rise again. Maritime trackers spotted both carriers entering the Gulf of Oman on Friday.

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According to the New York Post, this move could support efforts to strengthen security around the Strait of Hormuz and increase pressure on Tehran if needed. The deployment comes amid concerns over attacks on commercial shipping in the strait, the critical waterway responsible for 20% of global oil flow.

The tensions between US and Iran renewed after US President Donald Trump said that the temporary ceasefire between them has ended, though talks may continue. Subsequently, the US accused Iran of attacking three tankers in the region and launched strikes on Iranian military sites. Iran responded by targeting US military bases in Gulf states two days ago. At least 17 people were killed in US strikes carried out across six Iranian cities on Wednesday and Thursday, Reuters reported.

What We Know About the US' Latest Move?

The US Central Command has deployed more than 20 Navy warships across the Middle East. CENTCOM said the expanded naval presence is aimed at promoting regional security and maintaining stability.

“More than 20 US Navy warships are patrolling waters across the Middle East as CENTCOM forces continue promoting regional security and stability,” US Central Command posted to X this week.

When asked whether the deployment was linked to restarting a blockade that previously hurt Iran's economy, CENTCOM declined to comment on operational matters. The aircraft carriers were spotted within Iran's missile range, raising their risk level.

“I think forces move in and out, but generally as we get ships ready for blockade and support for strait transits, ships will get closer to Iranian threat,” Foundation for Defending Democracies senior fellow retired Rear Adm. Mark Montgomery told the NY Post.

The increased naval presence highlights Washington's focus on protecting Homuz. Securing the safety of the key maritime route is critical to keep oil prices under control, which is a politically sensitive issue for Trump ahead of November congressional elections.

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Meanwhile, a Qatari delegation concluded talks in Iran on Friday aimed at easing tensions between Tehran and Washington. Iranian officials are expected to travel to Oman on Saturday for discussions on the Strait of Hormuz.

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