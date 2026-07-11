Justdial Appoints Former Flipkart Executive Dinkar Ayilavarapu as CEO; Dinesh Taluja Named CFO

Justdial has approved the appointment of former Flipkart executive Dinkar Ayilavarapu as its chief executive officer-designate and key managerial personnel with effect from July 10, 2026, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Ayilavarapu will formally take over as chief executive officer and key managerial personnel from August 1, 2026. He will succeed Justdial founder V.S.S. Mani, whose term as managing director and CEO ends on July 31, 2026.

Ayilavarapu has more than two decades of experience in building, transforming and scaling businesses across digital commerce, retail and technology. His areas of expertise include profit-and-loss leadership, enterprise transformation and long-term strategy.

He previously led Flipkart Wholesale, an omnichannel business-to-business platform serving more than one million customers across India. In that role, Ayilavarapu focused on transforming the legacy business into a digital-first and customer-centric platform while balancing commercial performance, technology modernisation, operational discipline and organisational renewal. Ayilavarapu earlier served as Flipkart's group head of strategy.

Before joining the e-commerce company, he spent 15 years at Bain & Company, where he led large-scale transformation, merger and turnaround programmes for telecom and technology clients globally. Separately, Justdial's board noted the resignation of Dinesh Taluja as a non-executive director with effect from the close of business on July 10, 2026.

The company has appointed Taluja as chief financial officer and key managerial personnel with effect from July 11, 2026. The appointments mark a significant leadership transition at Justdial, with both the chief executive and finance functions coming under new leadership as Mani's tenure draws to a close.

Justdial Q1 Results

Net Profit [GU] 4.1% At Rs 166 crore Vs Rs 160 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin At 26.7% Vs 29% YoY

EBITDA [GU] 1.2% At Rs 87.4 crore Vs Rs 86.4 crore YoY

Revenue [GU] 9.9% At Rs 327 crore Vs Rs 298 crore YoY

ALSO READ: Avenue Supermarts, LTM Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.