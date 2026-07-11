HCLTech Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And Key Details

HCL Technologies is set to announce the results for the first quarter of FY27 next week. The global technology major, which has a presence in 60 countries, employs over 2 lakh employees.

Here's everything you need to know about HCL Technologies' Q1FY27 results schedule.

HCLTech Q1 Results: Date And Dividend

In an exchange filing dated June 16, HCLTech said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 13 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

At the meeting, the Board of Directors will also consider the declaration of the second interim dividend for the financial year 2026-27.

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HCLTech Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

In accordance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed from June 25 until 48 hours after the declaration of results for Q1FY27.

ALSO READ: Wipro Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And More

HCLTech Q1 Results: Earnings Call

The company has scheduled an earnings call on July 13 at 7:30 p.m. to discuss the results for Q1FY27 with investors and analysts.

Universal Dial-In: +91 22 6280 1119, +91 22 7115 8020

Toll-Free Numbers:

Hong Kong: 800-964-448, Singapore: 800-101-2045, UK: 0-808-101-1573, USA: 1-866-746-2133

ALSO READ: IT Sector Q1 Preview: Weak Growth, AI Commentary, FY27 Outlook In Focus

HCLTech Q4FY26 Results

HCLTech reported a 4.20% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,490 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 4,309 crore in Q4FY25. Revenue from operations grew 12.35% YoY to Rs 33,981 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 30,246 crore in the same period in the previous financial year.

ALSO READ: HCLTech Q4 Results: Profit Rises 10% To Rs 4,488 Crore

HCLTech Share Price History

Shares of HCLTech have gained 1.79% over the past five trading sessions. Over the past month, the stock has advanced 3.02%. However, it has declined 30.62% over the past one year and is down about 34.7% from its 52-week high.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,780.10 on Feb. 3, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 1,030 on July 1, 2026.

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