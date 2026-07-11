Rs 5,000 Monthly SIP Vs Rs 1 Lakh Lump Sum: Which Gets You To Rs 20 Lakh Goal Faster?

Mutual funds have become one of the most popular investment options for long-term wealth creation. Investors commonly choose between two popular approaches, Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) and lumpsum investments.

While SIPs involve investing smaller amounts at regular intervals, lump sum investing requires putting a large amount into the market in a single transaction. Both approaches are widely used by investors, but they differ significantly in terms of risk exposure, market timing and the way returns are generated.

What Is An SIP?

A Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is an investment method where a fixed amount is invested at regular intervals, usually monthly or quarterly. The approach is designed to encourage disciplined investing and gradual wealth creation over the long term. One of the biggest advantages of SIPs is that investors do not need a large amount to begin investing.

Calculate how much you need to save or how much you will accumulate with our SIP Calculator.

What Is A Lump Sum Investment?

A lump sum investment involves investing a large amount of money in a single transaction instead of spreading it over time. This approach is commonly chosen by investors who receive sizeable funds through bonuses, inheritance, sale of assets or other windfall gains.

ALSO READ: Rs 15,000 SIP VS Rs 2 Lakh Lump Sum: Here's How Long It May Take To Get You To Rs 2 Crore

A Rs 5,000 monthly SIP and a one-time Rs 1 lakh investment may both benefit from long-term compounding, but they do not reach the same financial milestone at the same pace. Based on an assumed annual return of 12%, here's how long each approach takes to build a Rs 20 lakh corpus, how much you need to invest, and why disciplined investing can make a significant difference over time.

Comparison Of SIPs Vs Lumpsum To Reach Rs 20-lakh target

Investing Rs 5,000 every month through a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) at an assumed annual return of 12% can help an investor build a corpus of nearly Rs 20 lakh in around 13-14 years. During this period, the total invested amount would be approximately Rs 8 lakh, while the remaining wealth would come from compounded returns generated over time. With the benefit of disciplined investing and compounding, a Rs 5,000 monthly SIP can potentially reach the Rs 20 lakh milestone much faster than many investors expect.

Meanwhile, a one-time lump sum investment of Rs 1 lakh at the same assumed annual return rate of 12% may take nearly 26 years to grow to Rs 20 lakh. Although lump sum investing requires no additional monthly contributions, the growth depends entirely on long-term compounding of the initial investment amount.

In this illustration, the SIP reaches the Rs 20 lakh target much sooner because it combines regular monthly investments with the power of compounding, whereas the lump sum example relies solely on the growth of a one-time Rs 1 lakh investment.

ALSO READ: ITR Filing AY 2026-27: Who Should File Tax Returns Even When Income Is Below Taxable Limit?

Note: The calculations are illustrative and assume a constant 12% annual return. Mutual fund returns are market-linked and are not guaranteed.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.