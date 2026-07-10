Rs 15,000 SIP VS Rs 2 Lakh Lump Sum: Here's How Long It May Take To Get You To Rs 2 Crore

As financial aspirations continue to grow, many Indian investors are setting their sights on building a Rs 2 crore corpus. Such a fund can support major life goals, including early retirement, overseas education for children and long-term wealth preservation. More importantly, it provides greater financial resilience and peace of mind.

Investors looking to build long-term wealth through mutual funds generally choose between two approaches. They can invest a fixed amount at regular intervals through a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) or deploy a larger amount in a single lump-sum investment.

What if you have two different starting points? You can either invest Rs 15,000 every month through a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) or begin with a one-time lump-sum investment of Rs 2 lakh. Which approach gets you to Rs 2 crore faster?

The answer depends not just on the amount invested, but also on the power of compounding and the time your money spends in the market.

Let's compare both strategies.

Understanding SIP And Lump Sum Investing

An SIP allows investors to put a fixed amount into mutual funds regularly. It promotes financial discipline, reduces the impact of market volatility through rupee cost averaging, and makes investing accessible even with modest monthly contributions.

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A lump sum investment, on the other hand, involves investing a sizeable amount in one go. It gives the entire corpus the benefit of compounding from day one. Though, the outcome depends significantly on market conditions at the time of investment.

For this illustration, we assume an annual return of 12%, a rate often used for long-term equity mutual fund projections. Actual returns may vary depending on market performance.

Investing In Mutual Fund SIPs:

Monthly investment: Rs 15,000

Tenure: 23 years

Total investment: Rs 41.4 lakh

Expected rate of returns: 12%

Estimated returns: Rs 1.59 crore

Maturity corpus: Rs 2 crore



This illustrates how consistent investing for over two decades can generate wealth far exceeding the amount invested, largely because of long-term compounding.

Investing In A Mutual Fund Lump Sum:

Total investment: Rs 2 lakh

Tenure: 41 years

Expected rate of returns: 12%

Estimated returns: Rs 2.06 crore

Maturity corpus: Rs 2.08 crore

Please note that the above calculations are illustrative and assume a constant annual return of 12%. Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks, and actual returns may differ. Investors should assess their financial goals, risk appetite, and investment horizon before making investment decisions.

At the same assumed return of 12% annually, a one-time investment of Rs 2 lakh would take approximately 40 years to grow to Rs 2 crore.

While the duration is considerably longer, the entire growth comes from compounding, as no additional investments are made.

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In an SIP, each monthly contribution enters the market at a different point in time. As a result, the earliest instalments enjoy the longest investment horizon and benefit the most from compounding, while subsequent investments have progressively less time to grow.

By contrast, a lump sum investment begins earning returns on the full amount from Day One. However, because no additional capital is invested later, the final corpus depends entirely on how the initial investment compounds over time.

The comparison between a Rs 15,000 monthly SIP and a Rs 2 lakh lump sum investment shows that both strategies can eventually build a Rs 2 crore corpus, but they follow very different paths.

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