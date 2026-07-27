'Our Consumer Story No Longer About Aspirations': Top India Inc Quotes From NDTV Profit Awards

The NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards 2026 saw pearls of wisdom and valuable insights abound from industry veterans and business titans.

NDTV Profit collects the most timely and hard-hitting quotes from industry captains who graced the event with their attendance.

Nadir Godrej, Chairman, MD At Godrej Industries

"Climate change is getting from worse to worse."

Nadir Godrej, the chairman and managing director of Godrej Industries, said this while receiving the 'Green Champion Of The Year' award on behalf of Godrej Properties Ltd. He stated that climate change was no longer in a "tolerable range."

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"Every day, things get worse. We have floods, fires, drought. So we need to tackle all these problems," Godrej said. He stated that all of the firm's employees are concerned about sustainability.

"And I'm sure if we all do that, we can solve the world's problems," Godrej said.



Anish Shah, Group CEO, MD, Mahindra Group

"Any leader is only as good as their team"

Anish Shah, Group CEO (chief executive officer) and managing director of the Mahindra Group, stated that the team behind the Group was what brought it a "lot of success over many, many years."

Shah gave a special thanks to Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Group. He also thanked his parents, his children and his wife whom he credited with teaching him the importance of EQ (Emotional Quotient).



"To my wife, who taught me the importance of EQ and that EQ is a lot more important than IQ in everything you do," he said

Ramesh Damani, Member, BSE

"You don't want to go where the puck is. You want to go where the puck is going."

Drawing on a famous quote by ice hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, Damani encouraged investors to anticipate future opportunities instead of chasing current trends.

"You don't want to go where the puck is. You want to go where the puck is going," he said, stressing that identifying the next wave of growth is far more rewarding than following momentum.

Damani said India's favourable demographics, expanding economy and improving corporate landscape continue to provide a strong foundation for long-term investing.

Rather than reacting to every correction or rally, he said investors need the right temperament to stay invested through market cycles and allow the power of compounding to work over time.

Sanjay Agarwal, MD, AU Small Finance Bank

"India needs more HDFCs."

This is what Sanjay Agarwal, managing director of AU Small Finance Bank, said when asked about whether India needs a financial player similar to JP Morgan Chase.

"India needs more HDFCs, and we want to be like that," Agarwal said.

Agarwal said it was difficult to compare JP Morgan Chase with India, arguing that Indian banks and US banks are two different platforms, comparing them to football and cricket.

"They are playing football, you are playing cricket, so there is no similar scores, right?", Agarwal said.

"So in my opinion, we as entrepreneurs in India should respect India first," he added.

Prasanna Mohile, National Head - Corporate Affairs, Pernod Ricard India

"India's consumer story is no longer just about aspiration"

Prasanna Mohile National Head - Corporate Affairs Pernod Ricard India, outlined how changing consumer preferences are shaping the company's strategy, with the quote.

Mohile said Indian consumers are increasingly looking beyond aspiration and are paying closer attention to where products come from, how they are made, what they stand for and whether they align with their values.

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For companies such as Pernod Ricard, this means growth has to be built on quality, craftsmanship, authenticity, responsibility and consumer trust, he said.

Mohile also said premiumisation remains one of the key shifts shaping the company's strategy, adding that India is not just a scale story for Pernod Ricard but a strategic growth market.

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