LG Electronics India Gets ITAT Relief As Delhi Tribunal Sets Aside Rs 1,305 Crore Tax Additions

LG Electronics India Ltd. has secured a major tax relief after the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Delhi, deleted tax additions amounting to approximately Rs 1,305 crore across multiple assessment years.

In an exchange filing on Thursday, the company said it received the ITAT order covering FY15, FY17, FY18, FY20 and FY22 in relation to income tax assessments challenged by the company.

ALSO READ: Indo-MIM Makes Stellar Debut On BSE, NSE As Shares List At 45% Premium Over Issue Price

According to the filing, the tribunal deleted all transfer pricing additions, taking into account the Advance Pricing Agreement (APA) signed by the company on January 5, 2026.

The ITAT also deleted corporate tax additions on merits, following its earlier rulings in similar matters involving the company.

LG Electronics India said the Assessing Officer is yet to issue the order giving effect to the ITAT ruling.

The company added that the order will have no adverse impact on its financials, operations or other business activities.

However, it noted that the Income Tax Department may prefer an appeal before the Hon'ble High Court on the corporate tax issues.

On the bourses around 11:45 am, LG Electronics shares were trading 1.15% lower at Rs 1,500.20 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat with a positive bias at 77,695 levels.

ALSO READ: Waaree Energies Shares Fall Over 5% Even As Revenue Soars 79% YoY; Details

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.