Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

LG Electronics India Gets ITAT Relief As Delhi Tribunal Sets Aside Rs 1,305 Crore Tax Additions

In an exchange filing on Thursday, the company said it received the ITAT order covering FY15, FY17, FY18, FY20 and FY22 in relation to income tax assessments challenged by the company.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
LG Electronics India Gets ITAT Relief As Delhi Tribunal Sets Aside Rs 1,305 Crore Tax Additions
LG Electronics
Source: AI Generated
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
LG Electronics India Ltd
--

LG Electronics India Ltd. has secured a major tax relief after the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Delhi, deleted tax additions amounting to approximately Rs 1,305 crore across multiple assessment years.

In an exchange filing on Thursday, the company said it received the ITAT order covering FY15, FY17, FY18, FY20 and FY22 in relation to income tax assessments challenged by the company.

ALSO READ: Indo-MIM Makes Stellar Debut On BSE, NSE As Shares List At 45% Premium Over Issue Price

According to the filing, the tribunal deleted all transfer pricing additions, taking into account the Advance Pricing Agreement (APA) signed by the company on January 5, 2026.

The ITAT also deleted corporate tax additions on merits, following its earlier rulings in similar matters involving the company.

LG Electronics India said the Assessing Officer is yet to issue the order giving effect to the ITAT ruling.

The company added that the order will have no adverse impact on its financials, operations or other business activities. 

However, it noted that the Income Tax Department may prefer an appeal before the Hon'ble High Court on the corporate tax issues.

On the bourses around 11:45 am, LG Electronics shares were trading 1.15% lower at Rs 1,500.20 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat with a positive bias at 77,695 levels.

ALSO READ: Waaree Energies Shares Fall Over 5% Even As Revenue Soars 79% YoY; Details

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Meta Has Fallen Nearly 20% Since January. Why Wall Street Still Backs The Stock

Meta Has Fallen Nearly 20% Since January. Why Wall Street Still Backs The Stock

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com