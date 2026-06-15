Noida International Airport Begins Operations Today, Flyers Rejoice

Noida International Airport has officially commenced operations on Monday, marking a major milestone for Uttar Pradesh's aviation sector and enhancing connectivity between Noida and Lucknow. The inaugural IndiGo flight from Lucknow landed at Noida International Airport at 7:55 AM on Monday, according to Hindustan Times, officially launching commercial operations.

The inaugural return service, IndiGo flight 6E-2279, will depart Noida at 6:55 pm and reach Lucknow at 8 pm. Officials said all tickets were sold out, highlighting strong passenger demand.

Ahead of its launch, Noida International Airport deployed 1,030 CISF personnel and advanced security infrastructure, including AI-powered surveillance, facial recognition, high-resolution CCTV cameras, behavioural analytics, and real-time monitoring systems.

ALSO READ: 20 Rebel TMC MPs Seek Separate Recognition; Announce Merger With NCPI, Support To NDA

Additional security measures include a dedicated airport police station, quick reaction teams, dog squads, and firefighting units. Meanwhile, NIAL has announced that the airport's first dedicated cargo flight is scheduled to operate on 17th June, further expanding the facility's operational capabilities.

Among the first passengers arriving from Lucknow are Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and Chief Secretary SP Goyal. In a symbolic gesture, a group of local farmers who surrendered land for the airport's construction or were displaced by related infrastructure projects will also travel to Lucknow to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and express their gratitude.

On the airport's opening day, 170 local farmers will fly to Lucknow alongside Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh. Officials said the delegation is travelling to express its gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the development of Noida International Airport.

"The same hands that nurtured crops and fed the nation will now fasten their seat belts and become participants in India's new journey of progress and aspiration," Singh said.

ALSO READ: FSSAI's Maggi Notice Revives Nestle's 2015 Memories. UBS And Nomura Are Split On What To Expect

He told PTI, "The farmers and agricultural workers who spent their lives cultivating these lands will now undertake their first air journey from the international airport built upon them."

Singh added that the journey represents the changing face of a developed India, where infrastructure growth directly benefits people at the grassroots level. He emphasised that the local farmers are no longer confined to the fields but are now active participants in the nation's progress.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.