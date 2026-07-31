Sun Pharma, Maruti Suzuki, ITC, Bajaj Finserv Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Maruti Suzuki India, ITC, Bajaj Finserv, Indian Oil Corporation, ABB India, GAIL (India), Aditya Birla Capital and Shree Cement will announce their financial results for the first quarter of the current financial year today, July 31.

In Q1FY27, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is expected to report revenue at Rs 5,305 crore and profit at Rs 2,974.06 crore. Ebitda is expected to be at Rs 655 crore with margin at 12.3%.

Maruti Suzuki India is expected to report revenue at Rs 52,950 crore and profit at Rs 3,249.9 crore. Ebitda is expected to be at Rs 4,800 crore with margin at 9.06%.

ITC is expected to report revenue at Rs 20,833.75 crore and profit at Rs 4,948.5 crore. Ebitda is expected to be at Rs 5,828.03 crore with margin at 27.9%.

Bajaj Finserv is expected to report revenue at Rs 39,924.2 crore and profit at Rs 22,101 crore.

Indian Oil Corporation is expected to report revenue at Rs 2,78,847.2 crore. Ebitda is expected to be at negative Rs 16,397.7 crore.

ABB India is expected to report revenue at Rs 3,285.23 crore and profit at Rs 401.91 crore. Ebitda is expected to be at Rs 445.66 crore with margin at 13.5%.

Shree Cement is expected to report revenue at Rs 5,654.9 crore and profit at Rs 513.1 crore. Ebitda is expected to be at Rs 1,116.2 crore with margin at 19.7%.

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Earnings Estimates Company Revenue Ebitda/Ebit Margin Profit Sun Pharma Rs 5,305 crore Rs 655 crore 12.3% Rs 2,974.06 cr Maruti Suzuki Rs 52,950 crore Rs 4,800 crore 9.06% Rs 3,249.9 cr ITC Rs 20,833.75 crore Rs 5,828.03 crore 27.9% Rs 4,948.5 cr Bajaj Finserv Rs 39,924.2 crore - - Rs 22,101 cr Indian Oil Rs 2,78,847.2 crore Loss of Rs 16,397.7 cr - - ABB India Rs 3,285.23 crore Rs 445.66 crore 13.5% Rs 401.91 cr GAIL (India) - - - Rs 2,765.6 cr Aditya Birla Capital Rs 3,890.5 crore - - - Shree Cement Rs 5,654.9 crore Rs 1,116.2 crore 19.7% Rs 513.1 cr Other earnings today

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts, Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions, Kirloskar Brothers, Concord Biotech, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Shadowfax Technologies, Corona Remedies, Blue Dart Express, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals, Intellect Design Arena, Strides Pharma Science, Voltamp Transformers, Aditya Vision, LG Balakrishnan & Brothers, Raymond Lifestyle, Ram Ratna Wires, Yasho Industries, Jindal Worldwide, Aarti Drugs, Sanghvi Movers, Ashika Global Securities, Xpro India, Sasken Technologies, Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts, MSP Steel & Power, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Hypersoft Technologies, Indokem, Bluspring Enterprises, Nitta Gelatin India, Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection, Astec Lifesciences, Jagran Prakashan, TCC Concept, Gretex Corporate Services, Zuari Agro Chemicals, Keltech Energies, Dhampur Sugar Mills, MIC Electronics, Viceroy Hotels, Sejal Glass, BEML Land Assets, 20 Microns, Jayant Agro-Organics.

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