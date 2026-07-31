Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On July 31

Good Morning!

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for the benchmark Nifty 50, is up 0.17% at 24,396 as of 6:23 am. Equity-index futures for the US (S&P 500) rose 0.29%, while Europe (Euro Stoxx 50) was up 0.58%.

Stock Market Today

The Nifty 50 closed at 24,317.15, up 66.95 points or 0.28%, while the Sensex ended at 77,928.15, gaining 273.55 points or 0.35%. RIL and HDFC Bank were among the top gainers on the day.

US Markets Today

The Wall Street staged a strong recovery on Thursday after the previous session's Fed-induced crash as indices received a fresh tech boost from Microsoft's strong earnings and AI-linked growth.

S&P 500 opened 1% higher at 7,385.30, tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index surged 1.54% to 24,819.37, and Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.64% to 51,918.60 at open.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For July 31: Nifty Bulls Eye 24,500 Breakout Amid Mixed Global Cues | Check Key Levels

Earnings And Updates

JBM Auto Q1 (Cons)

Profit up 14.67% to Rs 42.2 crore versus Rs 36.8 crore YoY

Revenue up 15% to Rs 1,442 crore versus Rs 1,254 crore YoY

Ebitda up 17% to Rs 163 crore versus Rs 140 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 11.3% versus 11.1% YoY

Reappoints Nishant Arya as MD for three years

Reappoints Nishant Arya as MD from May 18, 2027

To raise up to Rs 1,500 crore via issuance of securities

Swiggy Q1 (Cons)

Net Loss at Rs 791 crore versus loss of Rs 1,197 crore YoY

Revenue up 37.3% to Rs 6,812 crore versus Rs 4,961 crore YoY

Ebitda Loss at Rs 650 crore versus loss of Rs 954 crore YoY

Other Income at Rs 211 crore versus Rs 87 crore YoY

Global Health Q1 (Cons)

Net Profit down 0.2% to Rs 158.7 crore versus Rs 159 crore YoY

Revenue up 26.5% to Rs 1,304 crore versus Rs 1,031 crore YoY

Ebitda up 26.3% to Rs 286.8 crore versus Rs 227 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin down 3 bps to 21.99% versus 22.02% YoY

Raises Guwahati hospital capacity to 650 beds from 400 beds

GNG Electronics Q1 (Cons)

Net Profit up 56.2% to Rs 28.9 crore versus Rs 18.5 crore YoY

Revenue up 32% to Rs 412 crore versus Rs 312 crore YoY

Ebitda up 52.6% to Rs 49.3 crore versus Rs 32.3 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 12% versus 10.3% YoY

Chambal Fertilisers Q1 (Cons)

Net Profit down 4.6% to Rs 524 crore versus Rs 549 crore YoY

Revenue down 11.8% to Rs 5,027 crore versus Rs 5,698 crore YoY

Ebitda up 11.8% to Rs 851 crore versus Rs 761 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 16.9% versus 13.4% YoY

Thermax Q1 (Cons)

Net Profit down 83.4% to Rs 25.2 crore versus Rs 152.4 crore YoY

Revenue up 6.7% to Rs 2,303 crore versus Rs 2,158 crore YoY

Ebitda down 69.5% to Rs 68.6 crore versus Rs 225 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 3% versus 10.4% YoY

Board approves demerger of Bioenergy Solutions unit

Arm Thermax Cooling Solutions to merge with company

Niva Bupa Health Q1

Net Profit up 93% to Rs 138 crore versus Rs 71.4 crore YoY

Insurance Revenue up 28.5% to Rs 2,274 crore versus Rs 1,769 crore YoY

To raise funds up to Rs 500 crore via NCDs

Satin Creditcare Q1 (Cons)

Net Profit at Rs 122.7 crore versus Rs 45.1 crore YoY

Total Income up 8% to Rs 765 crore versus Rs 708 crore YoY

Rainbow Children's Q1 (Cons)

Net Profit up 13.2% to Rs 60.6 crore versus Rs 53.5 crore YoY

Revenue up 33% to Rs 470 crore versus Rs 353 crore YoY

Ebitda up 30% to Rs 134.5 crore versus Rs 103.5 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 28.6% versus 29.3% YoY

Nucleus Software Q1 (Cons)

Net Profit down 30.9% to Rs 23.9 crore versus Rs 34.6 crore QoQ

Revenue down 6.4% to Rs 210 crore versus Rs 225 crore QoQ

Ebit down 90.7% to Rs 2.8 crore versus Rs 30 crore QoQ

Ebit Margin at 1.3% versus 13.4% QoQ

One-time gain of Rs 9.8 crore versus loss of Rs 3.1 crore QoQ

Torrent Pharma Q1 (Cons)

Net Profit up 3.3% to Rs 566 crore versus Rs 548 crore YoY

Revenue up 54.8% to Rs 4,921 crore versus Rs 3,178 crore YoY

Ebitda up 61.2% to Rs 1,664 crore versus Rs 1,032 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 33.8% versus 32.5% YoY

One-time loss of Rs 21 crore in Q1

AWL Agri Business Q1 (Cons)

Net Profit up 48.3% to Rs 350 crore versus Rs 236 crore YoY

Revenue up 17.5% to Rs 20,048 crore versus Rs 17,059 crore YoY

Ebitda up 88.8% to Rs 693 crore versus Rs 367 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 3.5% versus 2.2% YoY

RailTel Corp Q1

Net Profit down 0.5% to Rs 65.8 crore versus Rs 66.1 crore YoY

Revenue up 20.1% to Rs 893 crore versus Rs 744 crore YoY

Ebitda up 13.6% to Rs 132 crore versus Rs 116 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 14.7% versus 15.6% YoY

Pricol Q1 (Cons)

Net Profit up 34% to Rs 67 crore versus Rs 50 crore YoY

Revenue up 23.5% to Rs 1,105 crore versus Rs 895 crore YoY

Ebitda up 25.4% to Rs 124 crore versus Rs 99.1 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 11.2% versus 11.1% YoY

Honda India Power Q1

Net Profit up 16.8% to Rs 11.1 crore versus Rs 9.5 crore YoY

Revenue up 21.9% to Rs 189 crore versus Rs 155 crore YoY

Ebitda up 61.1% to Rs 13.8 crore versus Rs 8.5 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 7.3% versus 5.5% YoY

Appoints Sameer Jain as CFO from Oct. 1

Vinay Mittal to retire as CFO from Sept. 30

Filatex India Q1 (Cons)

Net Profit up 19.3% to Rs 48.5 crore versus Rs 40.6 crore YoY

Revenue up 9.1% to Rs 1,145 crore versus Rs 1,049 crore YoY

Ebitda up 15.6% to Rs 78.4 crore versus Rs 67.9 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 6.8% versus 6.5% YoY

Alivus Life Q1

Net Profit up 31.7% to Rs 160 crore versus Rs 121.5 crore YoY

Revenue up 6.3% to Rs 640 crore versus Rs 602 crore YoY

Ebitda up 22.4% to Rs 211 crore versus Rs 172 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 33% versus 28.6% YoY

NSDL Q1 (Cons)

Ebitda Margin at 19.5% versus 22.7% QoQ

Ebitda down 2.9% to Rs 101 crore versus Rs 104 crore QoQ

Revenue up 12.7% to Rs 517 crore versus Rs 458 crore QoQ

Net Profit up 9% to Rs 98.2 crore versus Rs 90.1 crore QoQ

Mazagon Dock Q1 (Cons)

Net Profit up 21.5% to Rs 549 crore versus Rs 452 crore YoY

Revenue up 12% to Rs 2,943 crore versus Rs 2,626 crore YoY

Ebitda up 48% to Rs 446.6 crore versus Rs 301.7 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 15.2% versus 11.5% YoY

Tata Steel Q1 (Cons)

Revenue down 3.9% to Rs 60,794 crore versus Rs 63,270 crore QoQ

Ebitda down 5.7% to Rs 9,264 crore versus Rs 9,828 crore QoQ

Ebitda Margin at 15.2% versus 15.5% QoQ

Profit down 20.8% to Rs 2,318 crore versus Rs 2,926 crore QoQ

One-time loss of Rs 345 crore in Q1

Approves capex of Rs 33,873 crore for capacity addition

To raise Neelachal Ispat capacity by 4.8 MTPA

Aarti Industries Q1 (Cons)

Net Profit at Rs 155 crore versus Rs 43 crore YoY

Revenue up 42.4% to Rs 2,387 crore versus Rs 1,676 crore YoY

Ebitda up 79.8% to Rs 383 crore versus Rs 213 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 16% versus 12.7% YoY

Appoints CEO Suyog Kotecha as MD

Indegene Q1 (Cons)

Net Profit down 0.2% to Rs 116.2 crore versus Rs 116.4 crore YoY

Revenue up 39.7% to Rs 1,063 crore versus Rs 761 crore YoY

Ebitda up 12.2% to Rs 174 crore versus Rs 155 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 16.4% versus 20.4% YoY

Data Patterns Q1 (Cons)

Net Profit down 13.5% to Rs 22.1 crore versus Rs 25.5 crore YoY

Revenue up 16.8% to Rs 116 crore versus Rs 99.3 crore YoY

Ebitda down 2.2% to Rs 31.4 crore versus Rs 32.1 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 27% versus 32.3% YoY

Nuvama Wealth Management Q1 (Cons)

Net Profit up 13.8% to Rs 306 crore versus Rs 269 crore QoQ

Total Income up 8% to Rs 1,382 crore versus Rs 1,281 crore QoQ

To raise funds up to Rs 500 crore via NCDs

To invest Rs 100 crore in arm Nuvama Asset Management

Reappoints Birendra Kumar as Chairperson

Archean Chemical Q1 (Cons)

Net Profit down 23.6% to Rs 30.7 crore versus Rs 40.2 crore YoY

Revenue up 12% to Rs 327 crore versus Rs 292 crore YoY

Ebitda down 13.7% to Rs 66.7 crore versus Rs 77.3 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 20.4% versus 26.5% YoY

LIC Housing Finance Q1 (Cons)

Net Profit up 9.9% to Rs 1,499 crore versus Rs 1,364 crore YoY

Total Income down 1.4% to Rs 7,086 crore versus Rs 7,186 crore YoY

NSE Q1 (Cons)

Net Profit up 8.7% to Rs 3,120 crore versus Rs 2,871 crore QoQ

Revenue down 8.2% to Rs 4,560 crore versus Rs 4,968 crore QoQ

Ebitda down 2.2% to Rs 3,551 crore versus Rs 3,633 crore QoQ

Ebitda Margin at 77.9% versus 73.1% QoQ

Earnings

Aadhar Housing Finance

Aarti Drugs

ABB India

Aditya Birla Capital

Aether Industries

Aptus Value Housing Finance India

Astec Lifesciences

Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Holdings & Investment

Blue Dart Express

Bluspring Enterprises

Century Plyboards (India)

Corona Remedies

Dixon Technologies (India)

GAIL (India)

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation

Intellect Design Arena

Indian Oil Corporation

ITC

Jagran Prakashan

Jindal Worldwide

Kajaria Ceramics

Kesoram Industries

Kirloskar Brothers

LG Balakrishnan & Bros

Maruti Suzuki India

National Aluminium Company

Sanghvi Movers

Sasken Technologies

Shree Cement

SJVN

Strides Pharma Science

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Voltamp Transformers

Xpro India

Stocks In News

Mankind Pharma: Board approved a Rs 150 crore corporate guarantee for wholly owned subsidiary Bharat Serums and Vaccines to secure its credit facilities.

Board approved a Rs 150 crore corporate guarantee for wholly owned subsidiary Bharat Serums and Vaccines to secure its credit facilities. Fischer Medical Ventures: Associate company Nanomedic Technologies received CDSCO import approval for the Spincare Portable Wound Care System, enabling its launch in India. Fischer holds exclusive distribution rights across India and Southeast Asia.

Associate company Nanomedic Technologies received CDSCO import approval for the Spincare Portable Wound Care System, enabling its launch in India. Fischer holds exclusive distribution rights across India and Southeast Asia. Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers: Received a Rs 1,032.07 crore Notification of Award from ONGC for construction of four Platform Supply Vessels, to be executed over 48 months.

Received a Rs 1,032.07 crore Notification of Award from ONGC for construction of four Platform Supply Vessels, to be executed over 48 months. Global Health: Board approved a revised plan for its upcoming Guwahati hospital, increasing planned capacity to 650 beds from 400 beds with an estimated investment of Rs 970 crore.

Board approved a revised plan for its upcoming Guwahati hospital, increasing planned capacity to 650 beds from 400 beds with an estimated investment of Rs 970 crore. Thermax: Board approved merger of wholly owned subsidiary Thermax Cooling Solutions with the company and demerger of the Bio-CNG EPC business of Thermax Bioenergy Solutions into Thermax, subject to regulatory and NCLT approvals.

Board approved merger of wholly owned subsidiary Thermax Cooling Solutions with the company and demerger of the Bio-CNG EPC business of Thermax Bioenergy Solutions into Thermax, subject to regulatory and NCLT approvals. Niva Bupa Health Insurance: Board approved raising up to Rs 500 crore through non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

Board approved raising up to Rs 500 crore through non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis. Refex Industries: Secured a rate contract worth about Rs 22.75 crore from a Maharatna CPSE for ash transportation to road construction sites, to be executed over about 12 months.

Secured a rate contract worth about Rs 22.75 crore from a Maharatna CPSE for ash transportation to road construction sites, to be executed over about 12 months. Arkade Developers: Launched Arkade Sapphire, a boutique mixed-use residential and commercial project in Santacruz West, Mumbai.

Launched Arkade Sapphire, a boutique mixed-use residential and commercial project in Santacruz West, Mumbai. Hyundai Motor India: Appointed Mukundan MS as Whole-time Director and Chief Manufacturing Officer from Sept. 1, 2026, subject to shareholder approval. Appointed Young Geon Kim as Senior Management Personnel from Aug. 1, 2026.

Appointed Mukundan MS as Whole-time Director and Chief Manufacturing Officer from Sept. 1, 2026, subject to shareholder approval. Appointed Young Geon Kim as Senior Management Personnel from Aug. 1, 2026. Gillette India: Appointed Robin Thadathil as Additional Executive Director from Aug. 1, 2026.

Appointed Robin Thadathil as Additional Executive Director from Aug. 1, 2026. PVR INOX: Opened a three-screen premium multiplex at Mall 11, Jabalpur, taking its network to 1,782 screens across 355 properties.

Opened a three-screen premium multiplex at Mall 11, Jabalpur, taking its network to 1,782 screens across 355 properties. Tata Power: Completed acquisition of 100% stake in Ryapte Power Transmission for Rs 10.87 crore. Tata Power Renewables secured an 800 MW Inter-State Transmission System connectivity project with an investment of Rs 5,750 crore.

Completed acquisition of 100% stake in Ryapte Power Transmission for Rs 10.87 crore. Tata Power Renewables secured an 800 MW Inter-State Transmission System connectivity project with an investment of Rs 5,750 crore. Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww): ICRA upgraded the company's issuer rating to AA (Stable) from AA- (Stable).

ICRA upgraded the company's issuer rating to AA (Stable) from AA- (Stable). SJVN: Ministry of Power extended the additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director held by Bhupender Gupta for three months from Aug. 1, 2026, or until a regular CMD is appointed.

Ministry of Power extended the additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director held by Bhupender Gupta for three months from Aug. 1, 2026, or until a regular CMD is appointed. REC: Incorporated Kukshi Alirajpur Transmission for the Kukshi/Alirajpur transmission project. Transferred its 100% stake in Ryapte Power Transmission to Tata Power for Rs 110.87 crore. The SPV ceased to be its subsidiary.

Incorporated Kukshi Alirajpur Transmission for the Kukshi/Alirajpur transmission project. Transferred its 100% stake in Ryapte Power Transmission to Tata Power for Rs 110.87 crore. The SPV ceased to be its subsidiary. Bank of India: Revised MCLR rates from Aug. 1, 2026. Increased three-month MCLR to 8.35% from 8.25% and one-year MCLR to 8.80% from 8.75%. Other tenors remain unchanged.

Revised MCLR rates from Aug. 1, 2026. Increased three-month MCLR to 8.35% from 8.25% and one-year MCLR to 8.80% from 8.75%. Other tenors remain unchanged. LIC: Received a GST demand order for FY23 involving GST of Rs 99.10 crore, along with applicable interest and penalty of Rs 9.91 crore.

Received a GST demand order for FY23 involving GST of Rs 99.10 crore, along with applicable interest and penalty of Rs 9.91 crore. Union Bank of India: Board approved raising up to USD 2 billion through a Medium Term Note programme via debt issuances from its Dubai and/or Sydney branches.

Board approved raising up to USD 2 billion through a Medium Term Note programme via debt issuances from its Dubai and/or Sydney branches. Clean Science and Technology: Wholly owned subsidiary Clean-Fino Chem approved incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in the Netherlands with an initial investment of EUR 50,000 for specialty chemicals trading and distribution.

Wholly owned subsidiary Clean-Fino Chem approved incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in the Netherlands with an initial investment of EUR 50,000 for specialty chemicals trading and distribution. Astra Microwave Products: Received an order worth Rs 2,205.23 crore from HAL for supply of 122 AAAUs and 121 Interface Frames for Uttam Radar. Execution is scheduled over five years.

Received an order worth Rs 2,205.23 crore from HAL for supply of 122 AAAUs and 121 Interface Frames for Uttam Radar. Execution is scheduled over five years. AWL Agri Business: Appointed Pankaj Goyal as Chief Financial Officer from July 31, 2026.

Appointed Pankaj Goyal as Chief Financial Officer from July 31, 2026. Rajratan Global: Reappointed Yashovardhan Chordia as CEO and Deputy Managing Director.

Reappointed Yashovardhan Chordia as CEO and Deputy Managing Director. GAIL: Entered the FTSE4Good Index Series.

Entered the FTSE4Good Index Series. APAR Industries: Shareholders considered approval to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore through issuance of securities. Voting results will be announced separately.

Shareholders considered approval to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore through issuance of securities. Voting results will be announced separately. Shalby: Approved working capital facilities of up to Rs 129.70 crore from Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Approved working capital facilities of up to Rs 129.70 crore from Kotak Mahindra Bank. Maruti Suzuki: CCI hearing adjourned to Sept. 28, 2026.

CCI hearing adjourned to Sept. 28, 2026. S.P. Apparels: Terminated the proposed loan agreement with wholly owned subsidiary S.P. Apparels (UK) as no loan was disbursed and conditions precedent were not fulfilled. No material financial impact.

Terminated the proposed loan agreement with wholly owned subsidiary S.P. Apparels (UK) as no loan was disbursed and conditions precedent were not fulfilled. No material financial impact. Hariom Pipe Industries: Subsidiary Hariom Power & Energy received the commissioning certificate for its 5 MW AC (6 MW DC) solar power project in Maharashtra. Commercial operations commenced on July 8, 2026.

Subsidiary Hariom Power & Energy received the commissioning certificate for its 5 MW AC (6 MW DC) solar power project in Maharashtra. Commercial operations commenced on July 8, 2026. Lemon Tree Hotels: Opened its second property in Mussoorie, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, on Kempty Road.

Opened its second property in Mussoorie, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, on Kempty Road. Prabha Energy: Reappointed two directors and proposed a QIP of up to Rs 150 crore.

Reappointed two directors and proposed a QIP of up to Rs 150 crore. ICICI Bank: Completed issuance of USD 1 billion senior unsecured fixed-rate notes under its USD 7.5 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme.

Completed issuance of USD 1 billion senior unsecured fixed-rate notes under its USD 7.5 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme. TVS Motor: Expanded the TVS Raider Super Squad Edition with a new Marvel Doctor Doom-inspired variant.

Expanded the TVS Raider Super Squad Edition with a new Marvel Doctor Doom-inspired variant. Associated Alcohols & Breweries: FSSAI directed the company to stop sales of one whisky and one rum brand over label declaration of artificial flavour. The company plans a legal challenge and is assessing the operational and financial impact.

FSSAI directed the company to stop sales of one whisky and one rum brand over label declaration of artificial flavour. The company plans a legal challenge and is assessing the operational and financial impact. Ravindra Energy: Executed a loan agreement with Tata Capital for a term loan facility of Rs 100 crore.

Executed a loan agreement with Tata Capital for a term loan facility of Rs 100 crore. PC Jeweller: Cleared and repaid all outstanding debt of five out of 14 consortium banks. The company has repaid more than 96% of its outstanding bank debt.

Cleared and repaid all outstanding debt of five out of 14 consortium banks. The company has repaid more than 96% of its outstanding bank debt. Uno Minda: Acquired an additional 19% stake in Minda Onkyo India, increasing its holding to 99%.

Acquired an additional 19% stake in Minda Onkyo India, increasing its holding to 99%. Mahindra & Mahindra: Incorporated step-down subsidiary Novavayu Aerospace for aerospace products. Mahindra Last Mile Mobility achieved unicorn status with a valuation of Rs 10,822 crore after a Rs 322 crore fundraise. Lightrock joined the funding round.

Incorporated step-down subsidiary Novavayu Aerospace for aerospace products. Mahindra Last Mile Mobility achieved unicorn status with a valuation of Rs 10,822 crore after a Rs 322 crore fundraise. Lightrock joined the funding round. AstraZeneca Pharma India: NPPA issued a demand notice of Rs 148.66 crore over alleged overcharging for Symbicort Turbuhaler between May 2016 and November 2025.

NPPA issued a demand notice of Rs 148.66 crore over alleged overcharging for Symbicort Turbuhaler between May 2016 and November 2025. TTK Prestige: Reached a long-term settlement with workers at its Hosur factory.

Reached a long-term settlement with workers at its Hosur factory. P N Gadgil Jewellers: Launched its QIP with a floor price of Rs 640.69 per share and may offer a discount of up to 5% to the floor price.

Bulk/Block Deals

Sapphire Foods: Fidelity Funds India Focus Fund bought 20.23 lakh shares at Rs 195.70 per share. Government of Singapore sold 18.96 lakh shares at Rs 195.71 per share.

Fidelity Funds India Focus Fund bought 20.23 lakh shares at Rs 195.70 per share. Government of Singapore sold 18.96 lakh shares at Rs 195.71 per share. IIFL Finance: Smallcap World Fund Inc bought 61.73 lakh shares at Rs 590 per share. American Funds Insurance Series Global Small Capitalization Fund bought 1.66 lakh shares at Rs 590 per share. FIH Mauritius Investments sold 63.39 lakh shares at Rs 590 per share.

Smallcap World Fund Inc bought 61.73 lakh shares at Rs 590 per share. American Funds Insurance Series Global Small Capitalization Fund bought 1.66 lakh shares at Rs 590 per share. FIH Mauritius Investments sold 63.39 lakh shares at Rs 590 per share. 63 Moons Technologies: Junomoneta Finsol sold 3,232 shares at Rs 845.10 per share. QE Securities sold 2,959 shares at Rs 840.20 per share.

Junomoneta Finsol sold 3,232 shares at Rs 845.10 per share. QE Securities sold 2,959 shares at Rs 840.20 per share. Asian Granito India: Gaurav R Gandhi HUF bought 18.32 lakh shares at Rs 61.23 per share. HRTI sold 2.24 lakh shares at Rs 61.04 per share.

Gaurav R Gandhi HUF bought 18.32 lakh shares at Rs 61.23 per share. HRTI sold 2.24 lakh shares at Rs 61.04 per share. Gandhar Oil Refinery: HRTI bought 25,358 shares at Rs 220.27 per share.

HRTI bought 25,358 shares at Rs 220.27 per share. MOIL: QE Securities bought 26,592 shares at Rs 295.60 per share. Junomoneta Finsol bought 7,341 shares at Rs 295.51 per share.

QE Securities bought 26,592 shares at Rs 295.60 per share. Junomoneta Finsol bought 7,341 shares at Rs 295.51 per share. MTAR Technologies: BNP Paribas Financial Markets sold 1.89 lakh shares at Rs 5,426.23 per share.

Board Meetings

Fund Raising

Mufin Green Finance Limited

Shanti Gold International Limited

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Limited

Corporate Action

Inox Green Energy Services Demerger

Lock in Shares

Brigade Hotel Ventures: 6 Month Lock in, 205 Million Shares, 54% of Total Outstanding

AGM

Bajaj Finserv

Axis Bank

Voltamp Transformers

Bajaj Holdings & Investment

Intellect Design Arena

Sasken Technologies

Kirloskar Brothers

Data Patterns

PDS

S H Kelkar

Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries

V2 Retail

Allied Medical Solutions

Central Bank of India

Kernex Microsystems

Indus Towers

JSW Cement

Nitta Gelatin

Uno Minda

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services

Advanced Enzyme Technologies

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Concord Biotech

Shree Cement

Atul

Sonata Software

Latent View Analytics

FIEM Industries

Refex Industries

Rishabh Instruments

Trident

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Trading Tweaks

Price band change from No Band to 20% - Exide Industries Limited

Price band change from No Band to 20% - Nuvama Wealth Management Limited

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage

GSP Crop Science

List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities

Tarsons Products

ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Piramal Pharma, Groww And Swiggy — Ask Profit

F&O Cues

Nifty Aug Futures is up 0.18% to Rs. 24355 at a premium of Rs. 38.

Maximum Call OI at 24500 strike and Maximum Put OI at 24000 strike.

Stocks Under Ban : Nil

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