Gold Price Today: MCX Gold Jumps Rs 2,500 To Rs 1.51 Lakh After US-Iran Deal Announcement

Gold Price Today: The yellow metal rate rose on Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) today, June 15 as crude prices dropped after US and Iran confirmed peace deal, easing geopolitical tensions.

At 9:34 am on Thursday, the MCX gold July futures contract jumped 1.69% or Rs 2,500 to Rs 1,51,237 per 10 grams, while the MCX silver July futures climbed 2.54% or Rs 6,261 to Rs 2,52,447 per kg.

The latest surge in the prices of precious metals comes as US President Donald Trump confirmed that the peace deal with Iran has been reached and the Strait of Hormuz will reopen, marking an end to the four-month long conflict. He also informed that the US has removed blockade from the key connectivty route, which is a major maritime choke point for world energy trade, largely remained disrupted amid tensions between both the countries.

Amid easing tensions, gold climbed nearly 3%, trading above $4,346 an ounce while silver jumped about 4% to $70.5 in the global markets.

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