When Is Friendship Day 2026? Why India Celebrates It On August 2 Instead Of July 30

Friendship Day in India will be celebrated on Sunday, August 2, 2026, while the United Nations observes the International Day of Friendship on July 30. The difference between the two observances often leads to confusion about the correct date. While the UN follows July 30, India continues to celebrate Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August as a long-standing tradition.

Friendship is one of the most cherished relationships in life, and every year millions of people celebrate the special bond they share with their closest friends. The occasion serves as a reminder to express gratitude, reconnect with old friends and create lasting memories with loved ones.

When Is International Day Of Friendship 2026?

The United Nations observes the International Day of Friendship on July 30 every year. The UN General Assembly designated the day in 2011 to promote friendship, peace and understanding among people and nations. However, the tradition of celebrating Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August had already gained popularity in several countries, including India, through greeting card companies and popular culture.

The idea of celebrating friendship on a global scale dates back to 1958, when Dr. Ramón Artemio Bracho of Paraguay proposed dedicating a day to friendship. His initiative later evolved into the World Friendship Crusade, an organisation that promoted friendship as a way to build harmony and understanding across cultures.

Also Read: International Day Of Friendship 2026: Date, Theme, History And Why India Celebrates Friendship Day On August 2

When Is It Celebrated In India?

In India, Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August, unlike the United Nations' International Day of Friendship, which is observed on July 30.

In 2026, Friendship Day in India falls on Sunday, August 2.

On the occasion, friends exchange friendship bands, greeting cards, gifts and heartfelt messages. Many also plan outings, reunions and celebrations to strengthen their bond and appreciate the meaningful relationships they have built over the years.

ALSO READ: Important Days in August 2026: Full List of National and International Events, Dates and Significance

International Friendship Day 2026: Wishes To Share With Your Loved Ones

Happy Friendship Day 2026! Thank you for being the kind of friend who makes ordinary moments unforgettable and difficult days easier to face. Some friendships are written by time, while others are written by trust. I'm grateful ours has been shaped by both. Wishing you a wonderful Friendship Day! Life keeps changing, but true friends remain the constant that makes every journey worthwhile. Happy Friendship Day 2026! Here's to the friend who celebrates my victories, lifts me through setbacks and never lets me walk alone. Happy Friendship Day! A genuine friend doesn't just stand beside you in sunshine—they become your light when the road gets dark. Thank you for always being there. Happy Friendship Day! Distance may change our addresses, but it can never change the memories we've created together. Wishing you a joyful Friendship Day 2026. Every laugh we've shared and every challenge we've overcome together has made our friendship stronger. Cheers to many more memories. Happy Friendship Day! Friends like you remind me that life's greatest treasures aren't things—they're the people who stay by your side through every season. Happy Friendship Day! Thank you for accepting me exactly as I am, encouraging me to grow and believing in me even when I doubted myself. Happy Friendship Day 2026! May our friendship continue to inspire kindness, bring endless smiles and create stories we'll cherish for years to come. Happy Friendship Day! The best friendships aren't measured by how often we meet, but by how effortlessly we reconnect. Thank you for being that friend. Happy Friendship Day! No matter where life takes us, I hope we always find reasons to laugh together and support each other. Wishing you a very Happy Friendship Day 2026! Every chapter of life becomes more meaningful when it's shared with a friend like you. Thank you for making my journey brighter. Happy Friendship Day! Today is a reminder to appreciate the people who make life richer simply by being part of it. I'm lucky to call you my friend. Happy Friendship Day 2026! May our friendship continue to grow with trust, respect, laughter and countless beautiful memories. Wishing you happiness today and always. Happy Friendship Day!

Whether celebrated on July 30 or August 2, the occasion encourages people to appreciate meaningful friendships, reconnect with loved ones and strengthen relationships through small gestures of kindness and gratitude.

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