International Day Of Friendship 2026: Date, Theme, History And Why India Celebrates Friendship Day On August 2

The United Nations observes the International Day of Friendship every year on July 30 to celebrate the role of friendship in promoting peace, solidarity and mutual understanding. While the UN observance is marked globally on July 30, India celebrates Friendship Day separately on the first Sunday of August.

The International Day of Friendship highlights the importance of friendships in fostering kindness, unity and mutual understanding across cultures and communities.

International Day of Friendship 2026 Date

The International Day of Friendship is observed every year on July 30. In India, however, Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August, which falls on August 2 in 2026.

This day encourages people to express love, gratitude, and respect for their friends through messages, greetings, gifts, friendship bands, and by simply spending time together.

International Day of Friendship 2026 Theme

The United Nations has not announced an official theme for the International Day of Friendship 2026. The observance continues to focus on promoting peace, intercultural dialogue, solidarity and mutual understanding through friendship.

History and Significance of International Day of Friendship

The idea of celebrating friendship globally was first proposed in 1958 by Dr. Ramón Artemio Bracho in Paraguay. He and his friends believed that friendship could help people build a culture of peace and understanding. This idea later grew into the World Friendship Crusade, an organisation that promoted friendship as a way to bring people and communities closer.

The idea later gained international recognition, and in 2011 the United Nations General Assembly officially proclaimed July 30 as the International Day of Friendship, recognising that friendship among peoples, cultures and nations can inspire peace efforts and foster mutual understanding.

Today, the observance encourages governments, organisations and individuals to promote dialogue, reconciliation and mutual respect through the spirit of friendship.

According to the United Nations, the observance recognises that friendship between peoples, cultures and countries can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities.

International Day of Friendship 2026: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question. Why are there two Friendship Days?

Answer. The United Nations observes the International Day of Friendship on July 30, while countries such as India celebrate Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August based on local tradition.



Question. When is Friendship Day celebrated in India in 2026?

Answer. In India, Friendship Day 2026 will be celebrated on Sunday, August 2, 2026, the first Sunday of August. The occasion is popularly marked by exchanging friendship bands, gifts, greeting cards and heartfelt messages.



Question. Who started the idea of International Day of Friendship?

Answer. The idea of celebrating friendship internationally was first proposed in 1958 by Dr. Ramón Artemio Bracho in Paraguay. It later gained global recognition when the United Nations General Assembly officially proclaimed July 30 as the International Day of Friendship in 2011.

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